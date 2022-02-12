Coming events for Feb. 10, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

FEB. 12

BATTLEFIELD TOUR

Join a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) historian for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3800 men killed or wounded. The tour will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org

FEB. 13

OCAAHS ANNUAL MEETING

Sunday, Feb.13, the Orange County African American Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting virtually at 3 p.m. via The Arts Center in Orange’s Youtube Channel. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com/events for additional information.

THROUGH FEB. 13

WINTER BREAK TICKETS ON SALE

Four County Players and Culpeper Wellness Foundation present “Winter Break,” by Joe Calarco, a Teen Arts Project Production, directed by Geri Carlson Sauls, Feb. 4 - 13 on the main stage at the Barboursville Community Theater. Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.fourcp.org, call (540) 832-5355 or email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.

FEB. 16

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Feb. 16 at JB Cakes for lunch. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

Feb. 17

EVENING WITH THE EXPERTS

Join James Madison’s Montpelier Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. for an “Evening with the Experts: Social Media.” This program explores recent research and work conducted by Montpelier staff. The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.

Feb. 20

CONSTITUTION 101

Join James Madison’s Montpelier Sunday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. for “Constitution 101 with Robert Strauss.” Strauss is the author of The Final Founder: John Marshall, and Worst. President. Ever., a biography of James Buchanan. he program is free for members and $5 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.

FEB. 22 - MARCH 29

OUR CONSITUTION’S DNA

The James Madison Museum or Orange County Heritage announces a five-part series titled, “Our Constitution’s DNA.” The series is available in-person and via zoom. Sessions are held Tuesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 through March 29, with topics including: The Miracle Constitution, The Classical Constitution, The Republican Constitution, The Deliberative Constitution and The Enduring Constitution. RSVPS for in-person attendance are appreciated at (540) 672-1776.The museum is located at 129 Caroline Street, Orange and parking is available in the museum’s West Church Street lot.

FEB. 26

SAFE BENEFIT

Services to Abused Families (SAFE) will hold a limited-attendance Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Refinery at 120 West Culpeper Street, Culpeper. Only 120 tickets will be sold for $100 each, and participants will enjoy light refreshments, dancing, an open bar and the chance to win more than a dozen luxury prize packages. For more information, visit www.safejourneys.org or email info@safejourneys.org.

FEB. 27

WDF: WE WALK WITH HARRIET

We Walk with Harriet is a community organization that honors Harriet Tubman’s journey to freedom and liberation of others. Join the Women’s Diversity Forum for a special discussion about liberation, freedom, and Harriet Tubman’s enduring legacy. The program will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center in Orange. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com/events for additional information.

MARCH 5

RAPPAHANNOCK HUNT RACES

After taking a year off because of Covid, the Rappahannock Hunt Races celebrate their return and the start of the 2022 Virginia Point-to-Point season on March 5 at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve (off Rt. 522), Boston. Post time is 1 p.m. and gates open at 10 a.m.. This “day at the races” makes for a great al fresco outing for families, friends and kids of all ages, complete with wide open spaces, fresh air, spectacular views, beautiful horses, and much more.

MARCH 9

OC JOB FAIR

An Orange County job fair is scheduled Wednesday, March 9.

Job seekers! Businesses that would like to participate in the job fair should contact Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with the Orange County Workforce Center at marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org or call (540) 661-3419. The Workforce Center at 127 Belleview Avenue, Orange, also offers job seekers assistance with resume writing and interview skills.

THROUGH MARCH 11

DESEGREGATION IN O.C. SCHOOLS

The Orange County African American Historical Society is reprising an exhibition at The Arts Center in Orange showcasing Brown v. Board of Education’s (1954) impact in Orange County. This exhibition is open and free to the public. The OCAAHS, founded in February of 2000, commits to researching and preserving the African American impact in Orange County, Virginia. As they promote awareness of the African American cultural and historical heritage, this simultaneously highlights significant contributions to our community. More information on all upcoming events can be found on The Arts Center’s website at www.artscenterinorange.com/events.

MARCH 12

UPWARD SOCCER REGISTRATION

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is now accepting registration for the upcoming Upward Soccer program in Orange. This program will run March 12 through May 22 for ages 4 through adult. For more information, visit the Abundant Life website at ALCF-Orange.com and click on the soccer link, call (540) 672-9867, or email ALCF@Comcast.net.

April 9

ROTARY CLUB BBQ BENEFIT

The Rotary Club of Orange will host its our annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Rounton Farm. Tickets will be $30 for all-you-can eat-and-drink and are available for purchase on the Rotary Club website and at some Orange business locations. There will be a silent auction and a few live auction items during an evening for fun that supports through scholarships and other contributions. Stay tuned for additional ticket information.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.

WFS ART EXHIBIT

The Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School announces a new exhibit, “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. The exhibit will be on display through March 5. Exhibit viewing hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masks required). To see the virtual exhibition, visit www.woodberry.org.