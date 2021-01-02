Coming events for Dec. 31, 2020

Four County Players’ virtual production of “Home for the Holidays” conveys the warmth and joy of the most wonderful time of the year through song, memories, and humor, all brought to life by favorite local performers and special guests–including The Jolly Old Elf himself! The show, recorded amid a number of COVID-19 safety protocols, is available to stream on-demand through Jan. 3 2021. The suggested price is $20 per ticket, though Four County Players also is offering a pay-what-you-will option starting at $10. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Four County website at www.fourcp.org.