Coming events for Dec. 31, 2020

THROUGH JAN. 3
“HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
Four County Players’ virtual production of “Home for the Holidays” conveys the warmth and joy of the most wonderful time of the year through song, memories, and humor, all brought to life by favorite local performers and special guests–including The Jolly Old Elf himself! The show, recorded amid a number of COVID-19 safety protocols, is available to stream on-demand through Jan. 3 2021. The suggested price is $20 per ticket, though Four County Players also is offering a pay-what-you-will option starting at $10. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Four County website at www.fourcp.org.
JAN. 5
PIVOTING TO E-COMMERCE SALES
Orange County businesses looking to pivot their operations to more online sales can attend a virtual workshop from the Central Virginia Small Business Development Council Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2VYSrNj. For a complete listing of 2021 workshops in Orange County, contact Susan Turner at Orange County Economic Development at 672-1238.
JAN. 8
OCYC BLOOD DRIVE
The Orange County Youth Council will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church. Participants need to schedule a donation time at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive-advanced and enter 22960. Walk-ups are not allowed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
JAN. 12
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
JAN. 17
RVFD DRIVE-THRU PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is planning a drive-thru pork tenderloin dinner Sunday, Jan. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. Meals will be take-out only. Dinners cost $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund.
THROUGH JAN. 22
“DEMYSTIFY” EXHIBIT
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Demystify, Exploring the Ways Artists Work,” continuing through Jan. 22. The exhibit features artwork by Pam Black, Virginia Donelson and Becky Parrish. Visitors must schedule a time to view the exhibit. Appointments are accepted online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by calling 672-7311.