Coming events for Dec. 30, 2021

DEC. 30

DMV CONNECT RETURNS

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to the Gordon Building to offer DMV Connect services Thursday, Dec, 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services will be by appointment only and can only be made online at www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO.

JAN. 5

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 5 for bingo. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

Jan. 7

One-Disc Golf Tournament REGISTRATION DEADLINE