Coming events for Dec. 30, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
DEC. 30
DMV CONNECT RETURNS
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to the Gordon Building to offer DMV Connect services Thursday, Dec, 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services will be by appointment only and can only be made online at www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO.
JAN. 5
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 5 for bingo. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
Jan. 7
One-Disc Golf Tournament REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Orange County Parks and Recreation announces a new disc golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 22. The “One-Disc-Erland” is unique in that the only disc allowed will be the secret commemorative tournament disc provided at check-in. Leave your disc bag at home. The disc is a mid-range model produced in entry-level plastic, and it will be the same model and weight for all players. This is a single-round, 18-hole tournament with a maximum of 36 players. The tournament is co-ed and players should be 16 years or older. Pre-registration ($25) is required and the registration deadline is Jan. 7. In the event of inclement weather, the event makeup date will be Feb. 5. To register, contact OCPR at (540) 672-5435.
Jan. 9 - 10
FOUR COUNTY PLAYERS’ AUDITIONS
Four County Players announce auditions for “It Shoulda Been You” Sunday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 10 at the Barboursville Community Theater. Director Edward Warwick White and music director Kristin Baltes are looking for a diverse, dynamic, fun, and funny cast of strong singers and actors ages 18 and up. To audition, sign up at http://shorturl.at/lpvD8. Questions about the show? Email the director at edward@fourcp.org. Questions about the audition process or having technical difficulties? Email auditions@fourcp.org.
NOTICES
AARP Tax Aide Plans
The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting January 17.