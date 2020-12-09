Coming events for Dec. 3, 2020

“DEMYSTIFY” EXHIBIT OPENS
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Demystify, Exploring the Ways Artists Work,” opening Thursday, Dec. 3 and continuing through Jan. 22. The exhibit features artwork by Pam Black, Virginia Donelson and Becky Parrish. Visitors must schedule a time to view the exhibit. Appointments are accepted online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by calling 672-7311.
NEW PROGRAM ON HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHANNEL
The Orange County Historical Society’s YouTube channel, “History-to-Go,” has launched its latest program. Bill Speiden recorded the self-published story of his family, “Letters to Tyler,” to help his grandson know his his family’s history dating back to 1795. More than 600 letters and artifacts going back into the early 1800s were used as primary sources in this rendition of this family story involving personal, local, state, national and international events and lives. The book is available at the historical society (proceeds support the society) and the program can be viewed at www.orangecohist.org, click-on History-to-Go. The research center at 130 Caroline St., Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
Dec. 9
REGIONAL COMMISSION MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically and will be available via the Commission’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1Gl7iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ. Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
DEC. 10
OCAAHS VIRTUAL AWARDS
The Orange County African American Historical Society will honor its 2020 Eclipse Award recipients in a virtual ceremony Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Participants can join the program via the Zoom platform. Video interviews of the recipients are available on the organization’s website at ocaahs.org. For log-in information, contact Ellen Wessel at ellenkwessel@gmail.com or call (540) 222-3439.
Dec. 11 - 20
MRVFC and SANTA TOUR
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company and Santa Claus are teaming up to visit the area since the firefighters cannot hold their annual Santa breakfast this year. Santa and the fire company already have visited the Burr Hill area and will visit the Raccoon Ford, Old Office Road and Locust Grove schools Friday, Dec. 11. Saturday, Dec. 12, Santa will travel through the St. Just and Mine Run areas and visit Lafayette Drive and Route 20 Dec. 18. The following day, Santa will travel Tower Road, Sunnyside Road and the Terry’s Run area, wrapping up his tour Dec. 20, visiting Unionville and Lightfoot Elementary and Route 522. Specific routes and details can be found on the fire company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MineRunVFC/.
DEC. 12
TOY LIFT DRIVE-THRU
The Greene County Toy Lift site volunteers will host a drive-thru event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Walmart in Ruckersville, to help collect enough toys for the kids in Greene, Madison and Orange counties in need this holiday season. There will be a bucket truck and volunteers to collect the items. Additionally, there will be an attendant at the shed on Dec. 4 collecting items, too.
DEC. 16
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Young at Heart Club will conduct its annual Christmas exchange. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
DEC. 18 – 20
LOW FIRE AND RESCUE SANTA TOUR
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will continue its tradition of helping Santa Claus visit the various residents and businesses, located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20. Volunteers will lead Santa around the community on a fire truck Dec. 18 to 20. However, because of current health precautions, Santa and the volunteers will be unable to visit individually or pose for photos. Visit the company’s Facebook page or website at www.lowfr29.com for more information.
DEC. 19
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Blue Ridge Chorale will conduct its Christmas concert virtually for 2020. The Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas as assistant director, will present its concert Saturday, Dec. 19, online at www.brcsings.com. Brittany Bache is accompanist. Online donations are gratefully accepted.
DEC. 20
ORANGE MEMORIAL TREE LIGHTING
The Orange Rotary Club will hold a virtual program for the lighting of the Orange Memorial Christmas Tree in Taylor Park. The program will be streamed live Sunday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. and available thereafter on the Rotary website.
JAN. 8
OCYC BLOOD DRIVE
The Orange County Youth Council will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church. Participants need to schedule a donation time at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive-advanced and enter 22960. Walk-ups are not allowed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Jan. 17
RVFD DRIVE-THRU PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is planning a drive-thru pork tenderloin dinner Sunday, Jan. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. Meals will be take-out only. Dinners cost $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund.
NOTICES
OCHS PROGRAMS AVAILABLE ONLINE
Orange County Historical Society’s programs continue virtually via YouTube, free and open to the public. Freed Blacks after the Civil War often formed self-sustaining villages. One such freedman’s village is Little Petersburg. Located in Orange County near Little Skyline Drive, the Rapidan River and Route 15, Little Petersburg survives to this day, mostly because of a small church and its dedicated congregation. The documentary, “Rediscovering Little Petersburg,” looks at this remarkable community and its church through the eyes of people who were born and raised there. The link to the YouTube site can be found at www.orangecovahist.org under the History-to-Go tab. at the top. The Orange County Historical Society office at 130 Caroline Street, Orange, is open Tuesday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENS
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
