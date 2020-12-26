Coming events for Dec. 24, 2020

Through Jan. 3
“HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
Four County Players’ virtual production of “Home for the Holidays” conveys the warmth and joy of the most wonderful time of the year through song, memories, and humor, all brought to life by favorite local performers and special guests–including The Jolly Old Elf himself! The show, recorded amid a number of COVID-19 safety protocols, is available to stream on-demand through Jan. 3 2021. The suggested price is $20 per ticket, though Four County Players also is offering a pay-what-you-will option starting at $10. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Four County website at www.fourcp.org.
Jan. 5
PIVOTING TO E-COMMERCE SALES
Orange County businesses looking to pivot their operations to more online sales can attend a virtual workshop from the Central Virginia Small Business Development Council Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2VYSrNj. For a complete listing of 2021 workshops in Orange County, contact Susan Turner at Orange County Economic Development at 672-1238.
JAN. 8
OCYC BLOOD DRIVE
The Orange County Youth Council will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church. Participants need to schedule a donation time at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive-advanced and enter 22960. Walk-ups are not allowed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Jan. 12
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
JAN. 17
RVFD DRIVE-THRU PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is planning a drive-thru pork tenderloin dinner Sunday, Jan. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. Meals will be take-out only. Dinners cost $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund.
THROUGH JAN. 22
“DEMYSTIFY” EXHIBIT
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Demystify, Exploring the Ways Artists Work,” continuing through Jan. 22. The exhibit features artwork by Pam Black, Virginia Donelson and Becky Parrish. Visitors must schedule a time to view the exhibit. Appointments are accepted online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by calling 672-7311.
NOTICES
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
NEW PROGRAM ON HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHANNEL
The Orange County Historical Society’s YouTube channel, “History-to-Go,” has launched its latest program. Bill Speiden recorded the self-published story of his family, “Letters to Tyler,” to help his grandson know his his family’s history dating back to 1795. More than 600 letters and artifacts going back into the early 1800s were used as primary sources in this rendition of this family story involving personal, local, state, national and international events and lives. The book is available at the historical society (proceeds support the society) and the program can be viewed at www.orangecohist.org, click-on History-to-Go. The research center at 130 Caroline St., Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
OCHS FINE ARTS WINTER CONCERT
The Orange County High School fine arts department will present an online winter concert available beginning Dec. 22, featuring contributions for the school’s band, choir and art students. Visit www.ochsFAB.org to view the concert or to see the students’ fall concert.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
