Coming events for Dec. 2, 2021

DEC. 2
“SEA, SUMMIT, SKY: RAMEY CAMPBELL
The Arts Center in Orange will offer its next exhibit, “Sea, Summit, Sky” featuring the paintings of Ramey Campbell beginning with an opening reception Thursday, Dec. 2. The reception begins at 5 p.m. and is free to attend. The Arts Center is located at 129 E. Main Street, Orange, and can be reached by calling (540) 672-7311 or online at www.artscenterinorange.com.
DEC. 3
BLUEGRASS CONCERT
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform Friday, Dec. 3 at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be picked up at Sedwick Building Supply at 221 Byrd Street Orange, For questions or information, call Steve Shifflett at (540) 395-6644. All proceeds benefit Orange American Legion Post 156.
DEC. 4
HOLIDAY GIFT BAZAAR
Prefer to buy instead of make? You can support the arts and shop local at the Arts Center’s upcoming Holiday Gift Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet local artists, peruse their wares, and find the perfect gift for your loved ones. Artist vendors include Kitty Dodd, Mary McMahon, Michelle Collier, Alice Daniel, Nancy Alexander, Peggy Quaely and many more. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com.
OBC CRAFT BAZAAR
Orange Baptist Church will hold a craft bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Craft items include food, bows, knitted items, stepping stones, jewelry, ornaments, candles, nail polish and more. Buyers should bring cash or check for payment.
FOUR COUNTY HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Four County Players will hold a holiday bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Barboursville Community Park. Local crafters, vendors and artisans will offer a variety of holiday gifts and wares for sale. Food will be available on site.
DEC. 5 - 6
4CP AUDITIONS
Four County Players announces auditions for its next production “Winter Break,” Sunday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Theater. Those unable to attend auditions in-person and who wish to send in a video, chould email gary@fourcp.org. Callbacks will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Regular rehearsals begin in January, with performance dates Feb. 4 - 13. This is a Teen Arts Project and director Geri Carlson Sauls is seeking teenagers to audition for on-stage and back-stage roles. To RSVP for an audition, visit http://shorturl.at/mFJO8. For more information about the show, email dancindvm@gmail.com. Those with questions about the audition process or having technical difficulties should email gary@fourcp.org.
DEC. 5
CHORALE CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to present its 2021 Christmas Concert Sunday, Dec.5, at 3:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. The Blue Ridge Chorale is directed by C. Alexander Smith with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache, and assistant accompanist Kathleen Pellegreen. Tickets are not required for this free event; however, donations are gratefully accepted.
DEC. 8
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
The Young at Heart Club will hold its Christmas bake sale Wednesday, Dec. 8. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
RRRC MEETING
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at Prince Michel Vineyard in Madison County. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. Dec. 8. The agenda and supporting materials are posted at www.rrregion.org.
Constitution 101
James Madison’s Montpelier continues its Constitution 101 series with a virtual program featuring Jay Cost, titled “James Madison: America’s First Politician,” Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. Cost shows the underlying logic of Madison’s seemingly mixed record comes into focus only when we understand him primarily as a working politician. The program is free for members and $5 for non members. For more information or to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
DEC. 9
AN EVENING WITH THE EXPERTS
James Madison’s Montpelier presents, “An Evening with the Experts: Leslie Lambour Bouterie, Visiting Curator of Ceramics,” Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Bouterie will explore “The Dining Dichotomy: Dinner for the Madisons/Dinner with the Madisons.” The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
DEC. 9 - 10
HOLIDAY MONTPELIER MEMBER TOURS
James Madison’s Montpelier will offer members special holiday tours Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Only a few slots remain, and members are encouraged to email members@montpelier.org to reserve a spot. Reservations are required.
DEC. 11
HOSPICE DRIVE-IN GRIEF CAMP
Hospice of the Piedmont will offer S’More Journeys Drive-In Camp Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hospice of the Piedmont parking lots in Charlottesville and Culpeper. The camps provide a safe and supportive environment that gives grieving children the opportunity to creatively express their thoughts and feelings, learn about grief, discover that they are not alone, and understand that their feelings are normal. For an application or more information about bereavement support, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at (434) 817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501 or visit www.hopva.org.
DEC. 11 – 12
OBC SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE
Orange Baptist Church announces the return of its popular Singing Christmas Tree holiday program Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. This year marks the 37th annual event. The program, titled “O Holy Night,” will be performed by at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The church is located at 123 West Main Street, Orange. The program is free, but donations are accepted. All audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
DEC. 29 – 30
DMV CONNECT RETURNS
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to the Gordon Building to offer DMV Connect services Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec, 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services will be by appointment only and can only be made online at www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO.
APRIL 15
SPRING MUSICAL
Four County Players is excited to announce the return of the spring musical, “It Shoulda Been You,” on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage April 15 through May 8. The charming, funny and original new musical, “It Shoulda Been You” invites you to a wedding day that you’ll never forget -- where anything that can go wrong does, secrets are exposed, hope springs from the most unlikely of places, and love pops up in ways you’d never expect. A non-stop, 90-minute laugh-riot, It Shoulda Been You is full of wonderful music, farcical antics, surprising twists, and above all, the message that love is love. For more information, visit www.fourcp.org.
NOTICES
MONTPELIER FOOD DRIVE
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a holiday food drive to benefit Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted Thursdays through Mondays, through Sunday, January 2. All items should be dropped off at the Cafe in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S NEWEST “HISTORY TO GO” OFFERING
The next installment of the Orange County Historical Society’s History-to-Go program features a slide and sound (pre-PowerPoint) program dating back to 1984. It is an oral history by Phil Audibert of the then surviving residents of Freetown, one of many communities of freed slaves established in Orange County after the Civil War. It features the memories of Edna Lewis, the “Grande Dame of Southern Cooking,” who was born and raised in Freetown, along with her brother, Lue Standley Lewis. To view this program and all other editions of History to Go, just go to the society’s website www.orangecovahist.org and click on History to Go.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
HELP FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.