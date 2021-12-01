Coming events for Dec. 2, 2021

APRIL 15

SPRING MUSICAL

Four County Players is excited to announce the return of the spring musical, “It Shoulda Been You,” on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage April 15 through May 8. The charming, funny and original new musical, “It Shoulda Been You” invites you to a wedding day that you’ll never forget -- where anything that can go wrong does, secrets are exposed, hope springs from the most unlikely of places, and love pops up in ways you’d never expect. A non-stop, 90-minute laugh-riot, It Shoulda Been You is full of wonderful music, farcical antics, surprising twists, and above all, the message that love is love. For more information, visit www.fourcp.org.

NOTICES

MONTPELIER FOOD DRIVE

James Madison’s Montpelier will host a holiday food drive to benefit Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted Thursdays through Mondays, through Sunday, January 2. All items should be dropped off at the Cafe in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org.

