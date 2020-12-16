Coming events for Dec. 17, 2020

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
NEW PROGRAM ON HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHANNEL
The Orange County Historical Society’s YouTube channel, “History-to-Go,” has launched its latest program. Bill Speiden recorded the self-published story of his family, “Letters to Tyler,” to help his grandson know his his family’s history dating back to 1795. More than 600 letters and artifacts going back into the early 1800s were used as primary sources in this rendition of this family story involving personal, local, state, national and international events and lives. The book is available at the historical society (proceeds support the society) and the program can be viewed at www.orangecohist.org, click-on History-to-Go. The research center at 130 Caroline St., Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
THROUGH DEC. 20
MRVFC AND SANTA TOUR
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company and Santa Claus are teaming up to visit the area since the firefighters cannot hold their annual Santa breakfast this year. Santa and the fire company already have visited the Burr Hill area and will visit the Raccoon Ford, Old Office Road and Locust Grove schools Friday, Dec. 11. Saturday, Dec. 12, Santa will travel through the St. Just and Mine Run areas and visit Lafayette Drive and Route 20 Dec. 18. The following day, Santa will travel Tower Road, Sunnyside Road and the Terry’s Run area, wrapping up his tour Dec. 20, visiting Unionville and Lightfoot Elementary and Route 522. Specific routes and details can be found on the fire company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MineRunVFC/.
DEC. 18 – 20
LOW FIRE AND RESCUE SANTA TOUR
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will continue its tradition of helping Santa Claus visit the various residents and businesses, located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20. Volunteers will lead Santa around the community on a fire truck Dec. 18 to 20. However, because of current health precautions, Santa and the volunteers will be unable to visit individually or pose for photos. Visit the company’s Facebook page or website at www.lowfr29.com for more information.
DEC. 19
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Blue Ridge Chorale will conduct its Christmas concert virtually for 2020. The Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas as assistant director, will present its concert Saturday, Dec. 19, online at www.brcsings.com. Brittany Bache is accompanist. Online donations are gratefully accepted.
Dec. 20
ROTARY VIRTUAL TREE LIGHTING
The Orange Rotary Club will hold a virtual program for the lighting of the Orange Memorial Christmas Tree in Taylor Park. The program will be streamed live Sunday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. and available thereafter on the Rotary website.
Dec. 22
OCHS FINE ARTS WINTER CONCERT
The Orange County High School fine arts department will present an online winter concert Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m., featuring contributions for the school’s band, choir and art students. Visit www.ochsFAB.org to view the concert or to see the students’ fall concert.
Jan. 5
PIVOTING TO E-COMMERCE SALES
Orange County businesses looking to pivot their operations to more online sales can attend a virtual workshop from the Central Virginia Small Business Development Council Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2VYSrNj. For a complete listing of 2021 workshops in Orange County, contact Susan Turner at Orange County Economic Development at 672-1238.
JAN. 8
OCYC BLOOD DRIVE
The Orange County Youth Council will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church. Participants need to schedule a donation time at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive-advanced and enter 22960. Walk-ups are not allowed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
JAN. 17
RVFD DRIVE-THRU PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is planning a drive-thru pork tenderloin dinner Sunday, Jan. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. Meals will be take-out only. Dinners cost $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund.
THROUGH JAN. 22
“DEMYSTIFY” EXHIBIT AT ARTS CENTER
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Demystify, Exploring the Ways Artists Work,” continuing through Jan. 22. The exhibit features artwork by Pam Black, Virginia Donelson and Becky Parrish. Visitors must schedule a time to view the exhibit. Appointments are accepted online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by calling 672-7311.
NOTICES
Montpelier collecting food for Love Outreach
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a holiday food drive to benefit Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted during Montpelier’s business hours Thursdays-Mondays, beginning Dec. 3 and ending Dec. 21. All items should be dropped off at the Exchange Cafe in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive in Orange, the Food Pantry is open Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon (closed any fifth Wednesday) and every third Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. In addition, home delivery is available every fourth Wednesday for those families who are homebound or do not have transportation in the Orange, Gordonsville, Unionville and Rhoadesville areas. For more information, visit www.montpelier.org/events/holiday-food-drive.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENS
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
