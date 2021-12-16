Coming events for Dec. 16, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
THROUGH DEC. 17
FOWB ELLWOOD DECORATIONS
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will welcome visitors to Ellwood to see the Victorian Christmas decorations prepared by the Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 17. Interpreters will be on hand to answer questions. Masks are required while inside the house, but visitors may stroll on the grounds mask-free as long as they practice social distancing. For more information on the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield, visit www.fowb.org.
DEC. 14
RRCS MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at 2100 Country Club Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend or participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at (540) 825-3100, extension 3213.
DEC. 19
DOWNTOWN GORDONSVILLE HOLIDAY MARKET
Downtown Gordonsville has rescheduled its holiday celebration and market to Sunday, Dec. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. The Main Street event will feature old-fashioned carriage rides, carolers, visits with Santa, artists and vendors, hot cider and cocoa, live music and shopping. Weather postponed the original event, scheduled Saturday, Dec. 11. For information, visit mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.
DEC. 22
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
The Young at Heart Club will not meet Wednesday, Dec. 22. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
DEC. 29 – 30
DMV CONNECT RETURNS
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to the Gordon Building to offer DMV Connect services Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec, 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services will be by appointment only and can only be made online at www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO.
APRIL 15
SPRING MUSICAL
Four County Players is excited to announce the return of the spring musical, “It Shoulda Been You,” on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage April 15 through May 8. The charming, funny and original new musical, “It Shoulda Been You” invites you to a wedding day that you’ll never forget -- where anything that can go wrong does, secrets are exposed, hope springs from the most unlikely of places, and love pops up in ways you’d never expect. A non-stop, 90-minute laugh-riot, It Shoulda Been You is full of wonderful music, farcical antics, surprising twists, and above all, the message that love is love. For more information, visit www.fourcp.org.
NOTICES
MONTPELIER FOOD DRIVE
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a holiday food drive to benefit Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted Thursdays through Mondays, through Sunday, January 2. All items should be dropped off at the Cafe in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S NEWEST “HISTORY TO GO” OFFERING
The next installment of the Orange County Historical Society’s History-to-Go program features a slide and sound (pre-PowerPoint) program dating back to 1984. It is an oral history by Phil Audibert of the then surviving residents of Freetown, one of many communities of freed slaves established in Orange County after the Civil War. It features the memories of Edna Lewis, the “Grande Dame of Southern Cooking,” who was born and raised in Freetown, along with her brother, Lue Standley Lewis. To view this program and all other editions of History to Go, just go to the society’s website www.orangecovahist.org and click on History to Go.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
HELP FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.