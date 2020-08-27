Coming events for Aug. 27, 2020

AUG. 27
LIVING WATER CLINIC BENEFIT
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Graze Steakhouse in Locust Grove will host a fundraiser for the Living Water Community Clinic. From, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. that evening, the restaurant will contribute 10% from all proceeds from inside and outside dining and carryout meals with curbside pickup being donated to the LWCC. Graze Steakhouse is located in the Locust Grove Shopping Center near the clinic. Call 854-4800 to make a reservation or order a carryout meal and mention the LWCC fundraiser. To learn more about the clinic, visit www.livingwatercliinic.life or call Debbie McInnis at 854-5922.
SEPT. 2
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Sept. 2, for bingo. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
SEPT. 5
RURITAN CLUB BREAKFAST, YARD SALE
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can eat benefit breakfast and yard sale at the Ruritan building in Unionville Saturday, Sept. 5, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast is $7 and includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits, sausage gravy, coffee, tea and water. Children 3 and under eat for free. Carryout meals are available. Additional sanitization and social distancing protocols will be observed to prioritize the health of members and patrons. Yard sale tables can be reserved for $5 per table. To reserve space or for more information, call 854-5026 or email eoruritan@gmail.com.
SEPT. 8
RRCS BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at jnord@rrcsb.org. Please check the RRCSB website for invitation information.
SEPT. 12
$5,000 MRVFC RAFFLE DINNER
Tickets are now on sale for the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company $5,000 raffle dinner. The dinner is Saturday, Sept. 12. Tickets are $100 per couple and include dinner, one chance to win $5,000 and five chances to win $100. Dinner will be steamship round of beef, chicken in a mushroom cream sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, salad, dessert and an open bar for beverages. Cocktails start at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. and the drawing is at approximately 8:30 p.m. You need not be present to win. This year, the fire company will be offering take-out dinner between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and the dinner will be served from the kitchen so people can be seated under the tent, in the pavilion and in the hall. For more information or tickets, contact Chief Jeff Mendonca at (703) 859-3483.
SEPT. 26
PRE-SCHOOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Preschool will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. on the school grounds in Unionville. All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Please bring a chair. It should be a great day of fun and reminiscing. RSVP by Sept. 15 by calling 854-5240 or (540) 710-4339.
SEPT. 27
RVFD SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-through spaghetti supper Sunday, Sept. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire department in Rapidan. This will be the department’s first fundraiser since March. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 for ages 6 and under). The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookie and water. Servers will be compliant with CDC recommendations.
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball returns to Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive will reopen in August. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving. The group is led by Boomie Pedersen.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
