Coming events for Aug. 19, 2021

NOTICES

MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS

Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.

ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY

Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meet for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.

HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS

Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.

AL-ANON MEETING