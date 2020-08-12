Coming events for Aug. 13, 2020

AUG. 16
ALL SINGERS WELCOME!
Blue Ridge Chorale will hold an open house and rehearsal for its 2020 winter season Sunday, Aug. 16, at Culpeper Baptist Church from 4 to 6 p.m. Blue Ridge Chorale, which has been performing locally for more than 50 years, is directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas and accompanist Brittany Bache. Rehearsals for the winter season begin Monday, Aug. 31, and are held Monday evenings. Potential participants are encouraged to register online at http://www.brcsings.com prior to the open house. Masks and social distancing will be required at the open house. Call (540) 219-8837 for more information.
AUG. 19
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Aug. 19, for an alphabet challenge: bring something that begins with a V. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
Aug. 26
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically and is available on the commission’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1G17iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ. Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting at planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11, by 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted at www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting.
Aug. 27
Living Water Clinic benefit
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Graze Steakhouse in Locust Grove will host a fundraiser for the Living Water Community Clinic. From, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. that evening, the restaurant will contribute 10% from all proceeds from inside and outside dining and carryout meals with curbside pickup being donated to the LWCC. Graze Steakhouse is located in the Locust Grove Shopping Center near the clinic. Call 854-4800 to make a reservation or order a carryout meal and mention the LWCC fundraiser. To learn more about the clinic, visit www.livingwatercliinic.life or call Debbie McInnis at 854-5922.
SEPT. 26
PRE-SCHOOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Preschool will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. on the school grounds in Unionville. All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Please bring a chair. It should be a great day of fun and reminiscing. RSVP by Sept. 15 by calling 854-5240 or (540) 710-4339.
NOTICES
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball (a mixture of tennis, ping pong and badminton) returns to Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS IN AUGUST
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive will reopen in August. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
FARMERS MARKET SNAP BENEFITS
The Greene Farmers Market and Virginia Fresh Match are helping families stretch their food dollars during tough times. Folks who rely on SNAP benefits (formerly known as the food stamp program) can double their money for fresh fruits and vegetables when they shop the Greene Farmers Market. Simply swipe your SNAP card at the market, receive coupons to spend as cash, and market staff will give you the same amount in additional fresh match vouchers. Spend $20 of your SNAP money, and they’ll give you an additional $20 to buy fresh fruits and vegetables with no limits. Customers who wish to shop on line for curbside pickup can visit www.GreeneCommons.com. They also can shop the Greene Farmers Market every Saturday morning in Stanardsville, behind the County Office Building at 40 Celt Road. The Greene Farmers Market continues to practice Covid-19 precautions by asking folks to wear masks, wash their hands at the market’s handwashing stations and observe social distancing.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email them to jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
