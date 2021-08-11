Coming events for Aug. 12, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
AUG. 12
EXPLORING THE HOME FARM
James Madison’s Montpelier offers an Exploring the Home Farm tour Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. This is part of the Exploring the Constitutional Landscape series of tours led by Montpelier archaeologists about different areas of the Montpelier landscape that tell the stories of how the Constitution has affected the lives of different people from the 18th century through the modern day, told through the lens of archaeological discovery on Montpelier’s landscape. The cost of the tour is $25 for adults, $13 for children and free for those under the age of 6. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information and to register.
AUG. 14
TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT
The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee announce the return of the tire amnesty event with a new format. The updated format will be voucher-based, self-serve, with a disposal period lasting more than a month. Citizens wishing to participate will get a voucher Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Sedwick Building at 146 North Madison Road, Orange. There is a maximum of two vouchers per household with each valid for fee-free disposal of four tires (according to tire criteria and event guidelines). Those wishing to receive a voucher should bring a driver’s license or property card (both if not a resident). Tires can be brought to the landfill from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 2. For more information, call 661-5323.
AUG. 15
SITES OF DOMESTIC LABOR: ARCHAEOLOGY IN THE WOODS
Join Dr. Matt Reeves on a tour of Montpelier’s woods to learn about the hidden plantation landscape under the tree canopy Sunday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. Dr. Reeves will discuss how Montpelier is exploring the hidden agricultural sites and slave quarters that are being discovered through metal detector surveys, archaeological excavations, ancient witness trees, and LiDAR imagery. The cost of the tour is $25 for adults, $13 for children and free for those under the age of 6. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information and to register.
CONSTITUTION 101:
KURT LASH
Join Montpelier via Zoom as Kurt Lash discusses his most recent work, “The Reconstruction Amendments: The Essential Documents,” in which he presents the key speeches, debates, and public dialogues that surrounded the adoption of the three amendments, allowing people to more fully experience how they reshaped the nature of American life and freedom. The virtual discussion is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. and is free for members or $5 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information and to register.
THROUGH AUG. 15
“ALL IN THE TIMING”
After postponing this show in summer 2020, Four County Players will bring “All in the Timing” to the mainstage in August. This is a critically-acclaimed, award-winning collection of short comedic plays that combine wit, intellect, satire, and just plain fun. Performances are scheduled Aug. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and 15. Contains explicit language and adult situations. Parental discretion advised. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.simpletix.com/e/all-in-the-timing-tickets-74526 or by contacting the box office at 4countyplayers@fourcp.org with any questions.
Aug. 15 – 30
CHORALE REHEARSALS
Blue Ridge Chorale will hold rehearsals for its fall season Monday, Aug. 30. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choral group directed by C. Alexander Smith and assistant director Melanie Bolas. Online rehearsal registration begins Aug. 15 at www.brcsings.com. In-person registration will be Monday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Aug. 18
The Young at Heart Club
Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Young at Heart Club will travel to a local restaurant for lunch. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
AUG. 20 – 29
CHAMBER RESTAURANT WEEK
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce will hold a restaurant week event highlighting local eateries Aug. 20 to 29. The event will celebrate Orange County’s culinary talent with special menus and surprises. Businesses interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com. Visit www.orangevachamber.com for more information.
AUG. 21
80TH ANNUAL BELMONT HORSE SHOW
The Belmont Club of Women and the Belmont Ruritan Club will host the 80th annual Belmont Horse Show Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. The show is held at Thomas Lee Goodwin Farm, 17301 Monrovia Road, Orange. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under are admitted for $5. Food is available for purchase. For information, call (571) 442-0655 or 854-5355 or email belmonthorseshow@gmail.com.
AUG. 21 - 22
GERMANNA FOUNDATION TRADES WEEKEND
Join the Germanna Foundation the weekend of Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as Germanna hosts a trades weekend on the Fort Germanna Visitor Center grounds. Live demonstrations include surveying, timber framing and foodway demonstrations. There is no fee, but a suggested $10 donation will help defray costs of the event. Visit www.germanna.org for more information.
AUG. 25
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Culpeper Technical and Education Center (CTEC), 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, Culpeper. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 9 a.m. on Aug. 23. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to the commission website (www.rrregion.org) one week in advance of the meeting.
AUG. 27
ARTIFACTS TELL A STORY
Learn the stories that artifacts hold, see items we are uncovering and learn about the people that used them in a Montpelier tour Friday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. The cost of the tour is $25 for adults, $13 for children and free for those under the age of 6. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information and to register.
AUG. 28
BLACK BUSINESS EXPO
The George Washington Carver Alumni Association hosts a Black business expo Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Route 15 Carver School. Vendors can participate for $25 and there will be a number of Black-owned businesses, food trucks, speakers and entertainment. This is a rain or shine event. Proceeds benefit the association’s scholarship fund. For more information or to participate, email blkexpoinfo@gmail.com or call (540) 229-3660.
SEPT. 6
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program offers a medication aide class Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 6. Classes will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. The cost is $550 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.
Sept. 10
FREE SQUARE DANCE SESSIONS
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering free, beginner square dance drop-in sessions. Come to one or both sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required. The free dances will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and Sept. 10. Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For more information and specific directions visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home or text or call (703) 298-6245.
SEPT. 11
HONOR OUR HEROES AT ORANGE STREET FESTIVAL
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host the 46th annual Orange Street Festival in downtown Orange. The street festival annually features more than 200 artisan, craft and commercial vendors, a variety of food and beverage vendors, live music, a kid’s zone, and beer/wine garden. This year’s event, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, will pay special tribute to Orange County’s heroes. Visit www.orangevachamber.com for information. Vendors interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com.
Sept. 14
NURSE AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program is offering a nurse aide program Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 14 at Dogwood Village of Orange County. The cost is $875 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.
OCT. 1
TEE UP FOR HEALTHCARE
The 18th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Meadows Farms Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $80 per individual before Sept. 13, and $90 per player after. Registration ends Sept. 24. The Orange County Free Clinic is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide healthcare to low-income, uninsured and underinsured residents of Orange County. Sponsorship opportunities are availble. Contact Doug Ponton (434) 981-4531 or Kim Frye Smith (540) 672-3530 for more information, to participate or sponsor. Visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org to pay online.
THROUGH OCT. 3
AROUND TOWN SCAVENGER HUNT
The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is hosting a new “Around Town Scavenger Hunt.” The event began last Friday and concludes Sunday, Oct. 3. Participants will follow photo clues from the event flyer to locate 10 architectural details around the downtown areas of Gordonsville and Orange. Six lucky winners will be randomly drawn and awarded a $50 gift card. Event forms can be downloaded at www.thinkorangeva.com/living-here/orange-county-is-retail-ready or picked up at the visitor centers in Orange and Gordonsville. For more information on the Around Town Scavenger Hunt, contact Turner at (540) 672-1238.
Through Nov. 15
Master Naturalist Spring 2022 Training Class
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be accepting applications for its spring 2022 training class from August 1 through November 15. If you are interested in becoming a master naturalist, go to www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/join-us.html for more information and to apply. Virginia Master Naturalists are a statewide corps of volunteer citizen scientists, stewards, and educators working to conserve and manage Virginia’s natural resources and public lands with a focus on volunteerism and local communities. The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
NOTICES
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meet for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
GOFUNDME PAGE FOR JULIE FINCHAM
A gofundme page has been set up to assist Orange hairdresser Julie Fincham with costs associated with her ongoing cancer treatment at https://gofund.me/cc6a3ef8.
“NOW THIS...EXTRAS”
The Orange County Historical Society presents the latest in its “History-to-Go” virtual programs, “Now This … Extras,” a collection of out-takes that didn’t make it in the original documentary about WJMA Radio. These extras offer an informative and sometimes humorous glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of the local radio station. A question-and-answer session with WJMA alumni and documentary producers Phil Audibert and Ross Hunter will follow. To view the video, visit www.youtube/eIeIITWapiE. The historical society is open Monday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m. for family and historical research, book and CD sales. It is located at 130 Caroline Street, Orange.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.