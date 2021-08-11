Coming events for Aug. 12, 2021

AUG. 15

SITES OF DOMESTIC LABOR: ARCHAEOLOGY IN THE WOODS

Join Dr. Matt Reeves on a tour of Montpelier’s woods to learn about the hidden plantation landscape under the tree canopy Sunday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. Dr. Reeves will discuss how Montpelier is exploring the hidden agricultural sites and slave quarters that are being discovered through metal detector surveys, archaeological excavations, ancient witness trees, and LiDAR imagery. The cost of the tour is $25 for adults, $13 for children and free for those under the age of 6. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information and to register.

CONSTITUTION 101:

KURT LASH

Join Montpelier via Zoom as Kurt Lash discusses his most recent work, “The Reconstruction Amendments: The Essential Documents,” in which he presents the key speeches, debates, and public dialogues that surrounded the adoption of the three amendments, allowing people to more fully experience how they reshaped the nature of American life and freedom. The virtual discussion is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. and is free for members or $5 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information and to register.

THROUGH AUG. 15

“ALL IN THE TIMING”