Coming events for April 8, 2021

As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Someday; The Unexpected Story of School Integration in Orange County, VA.” Following the 1954 Supreme Court decision in the Brown vs. Board of Education case and the passage by Congress of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, schools across the south gradually began the process of integration. In some communities, this process was not without friction and violence. In Virginia, some schools actually closed rather than integrate. But not so in Orange County. Despite resistance from some of its citizens and pressure from outside groups, the desegregation of the Orange County Virginia public school system, albeit 11 years in the making, happened smoothly. Why? This documentary seeks to answer that question by exploring the process, from the creation of the first fledgling African American schools in the late 19th century through consolidation and resistance in the mid-20th century to full integration…a process that took almost 100 years. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.