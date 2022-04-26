Coming events for April 28, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

APRIL 30

4-H HEALTHY LIVING SUMMIT

A 4-H Healthy Living Summit is scheduled Saturday, April 30 at the George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The cost is $10 for 4-H-enrolled youth ages 14 to 18 and includes lunch, snacks and supplies. Registration deadline is April 10. The summit is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and includes discussion on nutrition education, physical fitness, wellness and emotional well-being. Visit https://bit.ly/4-Hhealthylivingsummit to register.

VETERANS FARM EVENT

Horse and Soul Counseling is partnering up with James Madison VFW Post 2217 and Orange American Legion Post 156 to celebrate and thank local veterans in an event Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Horse and Soul Farm on Raccoon Ford Road. This event welcomes veterans from all conflicts to meet, have fun and share. All veterans and their families are welcome. Horse and Soul will offer horse and pony rides, food, arts and crafts, games and more. The farm is located at 27195 Old Office Road, Raccoon Ford. Veteran organizations interested in setting up information booths are invited to contact the farm at thiggins@horseandsoulcounseling.com.

BELMONT CLUB OF WOMEN PLANT SALE & YARD SALE

The Belmont Club of Women will hold a plant and yard sale Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Rd., Mineral. (Rain date is Sunday, May 1.) Plants include: houseplants, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs, including a broad selection of plants from the gardens of Deep Roots Home & Garden Center. Yard sale items include: miscellaneous handcrafted items, baby items, toys, furniture, household items, books and seasonal decor. Proceeds support the scholarship fund for local high schools and charitable donations. Contact Karen Kelley at (540) 223-2252 for more information.

COMMUNITY SHRED DAY

Bring all your shreddable documents to the Locust Grove Food Lion Parking lot (across from Lake of the Woods), Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are encouraged, but not required. All proceeds benefit LOW Fire and Rescue.

LOW ADAPTIVE WATERSPORTS BENEFIT SALES

Lake of the Woods Adaptive Watersports Foundation is having its annual fern fundraising sale at two locations this year. Beautiful, large, healthy ferns can be purchased for $15 each or three for $40 on April 30 at the Lake of the Woods front gate or their headquarters at 34178 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove. The foundation also will be having a large estate sale April 30 at its Route 20 location. See the group’s Facebook page or www.adaptivewatersports.org to pre-order your ferns for delivery May 2 or May 3.

MAY 4

GVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING

The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will hold its annual meeting in the community room of the Gordonsville Library, 319 N. Main St., Gordonsville, Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Included in the agenda will be election of officers for the upcoming year. Anyone interested in supporting the library is invited to attend.

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. for bingo. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

MAY 5

MONTPELIER DAR MEETING

The Montpelier Chapter DAR will meet Thursday May 5, at 10 a.m. at Hebron Church in Madison.

MAY 6

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

Grace Baptist Church invites all members of the Orange community to join them for a time of prayer on Thursday, May 6, beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. at Leland Madison Memorial Park at the intersection of Route 20 and Clifton Road. Prayer will be offered publicly for foreign missions, our nation, our churches, our homes, and for all saints. There will be a lunch provided following the prayer time.

MAY 7

FOWB DINNER AND SPEAKER

Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host a dinner and speaker event at The Cove at Fawn Lake on Saturday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m. The speaker will be John Hennessy, recently retired chief historian with the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Guests will choose their meal option when they RSVP online. Tickets are $36 (plus processing fee) until April 13. After then, tickets will be $46 (plus processing fee) per person. Tickets may be ordered at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5409343.

Children’s Civil War Camp

Friends of Cedar Mountain are offering a children’s Civil War camp Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 6-12 years at Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpeper. Campers will enlist in a military unit alongside living historians to learn about camp life and military maneuvers. Activities include soldiers’ drills, equipment handling, and experiences of life during the Civil War, and wrap up with a mock battle. Adults accompanying campers are invited to join a Friends of Cedar Mountain historian on a guided two-hour tour of the battlefield from 10:30 a.m. to roughly 12:30 p.m. The camp is offered by members of the Valley Guards 10th Virginia Infantry Regiment, an educational living history unit with members from across the Piedmont and Shenandoah Valley. Register for camp and for the guided battlefield tour for adults at info@friendsofcedarmountain.org. For more information, visit friendsofcedarmountain.org/childrens-civil-war-camp.

MAY 10

THRIVE BEYOND 55

Orange County Triad will present THRIVE BEYOND 55; a health, safety, and crime prevention conference specifically designed for citizens 55 and older. Admission is free but registration is required as there is limited seating. Lunch is provided. The event will be held Thursday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Church and is open to all--whether they live in LOW or not. To register, email OCTriad@gmail.com with your full name or call (540) 661-6156 and leave your full name and a contact number. Registration is open until April 27 or until capacity has been reached.

MAY 13

ARTISTS’ CALL

As the Town of Orange celebrates 150 years, The Arts Center in Orange seeks original artworks inspired by the community’s presidential past. In partnership with the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, this exhibition is an opportunity for artists to share their unique interpretations of local history. Each artist whose work is selected for exhibition will receive an honorarium of $150. For additional informaiton or to submit a work, visit https://www.artscenterinorange.com/open-calls/historical-reference.

MAY 15

BENEFIT FOR UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

A piano concert benefiting Ukrainian children who have fled to Poland will be held Sunday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m., at The Music Room on Main Street in Orange. The concert features Ukrainian-born pianist Stanislav Khristenko and funds from the event will provide for medical care, education, food and more for Ukrainian children taking refuge in Poland. Champagne reception and concert tickets are $150, with donor and sponsorship levels available. For tickets or more information, visit www.chopininbarboursville.org.

THROUGH

MAY 18

OES GIFTING CALENDAR FUNDRAISER

The Orange Elementary School Parents Group is hosting a gifting calendar fundraiser. Every calendar weekday, from April 18 to May 18, will be filled with gift certificates from Orange County and Central Virginia businesses to be given away in a daily drawing. To view the fundraiser and purchase tickets, visit: https://go.rallyup.com/orange-elementary. One ticket will be drawn every weekday morning at the school and the winner will be gifted all items listed on that calendar day. Tickets are only $10 per entry. Drawings will be held at OES every weekday morning. Watch live on the OES Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OESCheetahChat). This is a parent-run fundraiser. All proceeds go directly to Orange Elementary School.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. Spring Concert. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

JUNE 15

4-H DAIRY MONTH POSTER CONTEST

Virginia 4-H members are encouraged to participate in the 2022 June Dairy Month 4-H Poster Contest to promote milk and milk products and their health benefits. Prizes range from $50 to $100. Entries must be submitted by June 15. Visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GVAGMYs5erqYHfuIvsrIxk7B5_IzJ5Ni/view to enter.