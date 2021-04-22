Coming events for April 22, 2021

Hospice of the Piedmont announces its 13th annual “SWING Golf Classic” and 50/50 drawing, Friday, May 28, at the Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton. Tickets for the drawing are $100 and only 300 will be sold. The winner will receive $15,000. All proceeds from the SWING Golf Classic will support programs such as our Center for Children, Center for Grief and Healing, and We Honor Veterans program, as well as other special services. For more information and purchase, visit www.hopva.org/golf . For sponsorship opportunities, contact Shannon Gearing at shannon.gearing@hopva.org .

Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. If there is space available, Four County Players will keep a waiting list for attending both weeks. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.