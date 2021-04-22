Coming events for April 22, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
APRIL 21
CANDIDATES’ VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS
Central Virginia Democrats will present a series of virtual town halls to introduce candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in advance of the June 8 Democratic primary. Each will be held virtually beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, will feature candidates for attorney general, including: Mark Herring and Jerrauld Jones. Amy Laufer will serve as moderator for each of the sessions. For more information visit www.orangecountydems.org.
April 24-25
MILITARY HERITAGE CAR SHOW, EVENT
The Central Virginia Timeline Association military heritage organization will hold a living history event April 24-25 at the Gordonsville Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum.
APRIL 25
RABIES CLINIC
The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual spring rabies clinic Sunday, April 25 from noon to 3 p.m. The drive-thru clinic will be held at the Animal Shelter, located at 11362 Porter Road, Orange. Citizens will remain in their vehicles. The only services provided will be rabies, distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. A three-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a one-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Only checks or cash will be accepted. For more information, call the Orange County Animal Shelter at 672-1124.
THROUGH APRIL 25
FIRNEW ARTISTS’ VIRTUAL EXHIBIT
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle announces, “Close to Home,” a virtual art exhibition at Woodberry Forest’s Walker Fine Arts Center, The Baker Gallery, from March 15 – April 25. The exhibition features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. All artwork in the exhibition is offered for sale. The Baker Gallery is not open to off-campus visitors during the Covid pandemic, so the virtual exhibition was created for public viewing. On Monday, March 15, at 1 p.m., the virtual art exhibition and art and artists’ catalog will be released for public viewing at www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/.
APRIL 26
PCA TRAINING
Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education program will hold a personal care aide class April 26 to May 7, from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. To register or for more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 or Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
APRIL 27
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together is hosting a dementia friends training, one-hour certification session Tuesday, April 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To register, visit www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms.html (www.agingtogether.org and go to the programs tab). Those who register will receive a Zoom link for the training session in a response email. The event is free and offered in partnership with the Piedmont Education Dementia Committee, Leading Age and Dementia Friends Virginia. Dementia Friends is a growing movement developed with the goal of creating awareness in communities about what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.
APRIL 30
4CP SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE
The Four County Players Founders’ Scholarship, funded by sales of refreshments in the theater’s Bistro, supports the college education of students who have made a contribution to Four County Players either on or off stage. The deadline for submitting application materials is Friday, April 30. Applications are available online and can be emailed to scholarships@fourcp.org or returned by mail to 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville, VA 22923.
OUTDOOR JOB FAIR
Orange County Economic Development, in partnership with Virginia Career Works Orange County Center will hold an outdoor job fair Friday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to noon at Booster Park. All jobseekers are encouraged to bring a resume. Local employers in the areas of: manufacturing, health care, retail, agriculture, food service, logistics, administration and distribution are expected to be in attendance. Masks are required to attend. Contact Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, director of Workforce Services for Virginia Career Works, at (540) 847-9238 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org for more details and for resume writing assistance.
May 1
YARD AND PLANT SALE
Orange Presbyterian Church will be having a yard and plant sale Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the items for sale can be seen on the OPC Facebook page. All proceeds go to help local and non-local services and charities.
MAY 1-2
ORANGE UNCORKED
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is planning to host its annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 near The Market at Grelen in Somerset. Visit www.orangevachamber.com to celebrate local wines and ciders.
May 5
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY ANNUAL MEETING
The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet via Zoom on Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in supporting the library is invited to attend and requested to sign in to Zoom beginning at 6:50 p.m. The link for the Zoom meeting, as well as a telephone number for anyone without internet access, is available on the Gordonsville Friends of the Library blog and Facebook page.
May 6
Food Safety Training for Non-profit Organizations
Members of churches, athletic associations, fire departments and other non-profit organizations are encouraged to attend a Cooking for Crowds class conducted by Virginia Cooperative Extension. The class will teach basic food safety and the steps non-profit organizations can take to ensure that the food that they prepare for the public is not only delicious, but safe. The workshop will be held Thursday, May 6, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Madison American Legion Post 157, located at 310 Thrift Road in Madison. Registration is $15 per organization (any number of participants). For more information, or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, at lclare4@vt.edu or (540) 672-1361.
MAY 7
DOLLEY MADISON LEGACY EVENT
Tickets are on sale for the Dolley Madison Legacy Event, scheduled to be held virtually Friday, May 7. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will be the guest speaker and joined in converstaion by David Rubenstein. For the past 16 years, the Dolley Madison Legacy Luncheon has been the premier fundraising event for James Madison’s Montpelier. Proceeds from this year’s event will support The Montpelier Foundation’s mission as the center for constitutional education and preservation of the legacy of Dolley and James Madison. For more information, visit www.montpelier.org.
PSF MOTHER’S DAY GOLF CLASSIC
The Paul Stefan Foundation will host a benefit golf tournament Friday, May 7, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Meadows Farm Golf Course. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. and the cost is $75 for individual golfers. To register, go to www.paulstefanhome.org. For more information, email adihlmann@paulstefanhome.org or call (540) 854-2300.
May 8
E-RECYCLING EVENT
The Orange County Landfill, Litter Control Committee and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries will be hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday, May 8 at the Orange County landfill. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon. Accepted items include: computers, computer monitors, hard drives, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, wires, cables, video game systems, VCR and DVD systems, etc. Televisions and large appliances will not be accepted. The landfill is located at 11350 Porter Road, Orange. For more information, call 672-9315 or 661-5323.
Through May 15
“YOUNG VISIONARIES EXHIBIT”
The Arts Center In Orange announces the opening of its latest exhibit, “Young Visionaries: Artworks by Orange County High School Students” April 1 through May 15. Those interested in viewing the exhibit are encouraged to schedule appointments. The Arts Center is located at 129 East Main Street, Orange and is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by phone at 672-7311.
May 18
GROW YOUR OWN GARDEN SERIES
Join the Virginia Cooperative Extension for a Grow Your Own Garden series. This free series will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom on May 18. Some topics include pest management, attracting beneficial insects, weed control, companion planting, trellising, and herbs. Different vegetables will be discussed in every session. To register or for more information, contact Ashley Appling at (540) 727-3435 (ext. 0) or email ashappling@vt.edu.
MAY 20
BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY PICNIC
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Orange County Economic Development, the towns of Gordonsville and Orange and Orange County are planning to host the annual Orange County Business and Industry Appreciation Picnic Thursday, May 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Honah Lee Vineyard on Route 15.
5 OVER 50 CELEBRATION
Aging Together will host its annual 5 Over 50 Celebration honoring Donalda Lovelace (Orange), Frank Bossio (Culpeper), Delano “Dink” Kreis (Madison), Mimi Forbes (Rappahannock) and Liz Danielsen (Fauquier) in a Facebook Live event. Visit www.agingtogether.com. for more information.
May 28
HOSPICE BENEFIT
Hospice of the Piedmont announces its 13th annual “SWING Golf Classic” and 50/50 drawing, Friday, May 28, at the Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton. Tickets for the drawing are $100 and only 300 will be sold. The winner will receive $15,000. All proceeds from the SWING Golf Classic will support programs such as our Center for Children, Center for Grief and Healing, and We Honor Veterans program, as well as other special services. For more information and purchase, visit www.hopva.org/golf. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Shannon Gearing at shannon.gearing@hopva.org.
Summer Camp 2021
Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. If there is space available, Four County Players will keep a waiting list for attending both weeks. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.
Summer camps at Culpeper Sport and Fitness
Culpeper Sport & Fitness welcomes young athletes to build their skills and have fun during sports day camps. Tennis camps for ages 5-12 will be held June 14-17 and July 12-15 and for ages 10-18 on June 28-July 1. Participants will be grouped by age and level of play for drills, footwork, agility and team building. Speed and agility camp supporting improved sports performance for middle and high school athletes will be held from June 14-17. Tumbling camp will be held July 6-8 and focus on skill building, fundamentals, conditioning, flexibility and games. Camps will follow CDC and state health and safety protocols. For additional information, contact culpepersport.com or (540) 825-0000.
NOTICES
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
4-H TEEN SUMMIT
Orange County 4-H announces the upcoming in-person 4-H Teen Summit May 14-16. The summit will be focused on social justice issues like LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, racial justice, the environment, education, food insecurity and more. This event is planned for teens, by teens and will be held at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Center. A virtual option is available as well if sufficient interest exists. Registration details to follow. Call 672-1361 for more information.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
