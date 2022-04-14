Coming events for April 14, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

APRIL 14

GERMANNA BOOK BANNING DISCUSSION

Germanna Community College will host a hot button topic virtual discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, as it’s next Community Conversation, “Judging a Book by Its Cover? The Recent Rise of Book Banning Across the United States.” Learn more and register for this free discussion at www.germanna.edu/conversations.

APRIL 15

GARVIS HUFF AWARDS NOMINATIONS

The Orange County Office on Youth is accepting nominations for the Garvis Huff Outstanding Youth and Youth Advocate Awards. The public is encouraged to nominate students who demonstrate community involvement beyond academic and athletic achievements, and regularly contribute to their community. Nomination applications are available at the Office on Youth, Monday through Friday during business hours, or electronically from the Office on Youth webpage at www.orangecountyva.gov/garvishuff. For additional information or to request an application, contact the Office on Youth at (540) 672-5484 or avines@orangecountyva.gov. All nominations must be returned to the Office on Youth or postmarked by Friday, April 15.

APRIL 15 – MAY 8

“IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU”

Tickets are on sale for Four County Players’ “It Shoulda Been You,” a charming, funny and original new musical, on the mainstage of the Barboursville Community Theater weekends April 15 through May 8. (No show Sunday, April 17--Easter.) For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at (540) 832-5355, visit the Four County Players’ website at www.fourcp.org, or the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.

APRIL 16

SPRING CAR SHOW AND COMMUNITY EVENT

The Orange County High School FCCLA and Paint It Orange will hold a benefit spring car show and community event Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind OCHS. Car registration is $10 per car and every car registered helps donate a pack of diapers to the Mom2Mom community organization. Mom2Mom is a local nonprofit that helps mothers and families access resources and also provides food, hygiene and other infant-related supplies. The day’s activities also include facepainting, an Easter Bunny photo booth, egg hunts (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) an egg relay and egg painting. Rain date is April 23.

ARTS CENTER READING

The Arts Center in Orange will host author Ray Chung for a reading from his new book, Off to the Races with Mukha the Dingo, Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. The children’s book, written by Chung and illustrated by Emily Hurst Pritchett, takes place in the Virginia Piedmont. Copies of Off to the Races with Mukha the Dingo will be available for purchase at the Arts Center gift shop. For additional information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com/events.

APRIL 16 - MAY 7

FUNDAMENTALS OF IMPROV

Four County Players presents “Fundamentals of Improv with Andy Davis,” a four-week workshop April 16 through May 7. The workshop will be held in the Four County Players’ Cellar and is $160 per registrant ($140 for Four County members). This four-week class focuses on developing the fundamentals of improv comedy. During each session, participants will learn how to build stories, characters, relationships, and more from virtually nothing. Visit http://fourcp.org/ for more information or to register.

APRIL 18 - 19

“AS YOU LIKE IT” AUDITIONS

Four County Players announce auditions for this summer’s Shakespeare at the Ruins production of “As You Like It” April 18 - 19 at 7 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Theater. Call backs will be Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m. and Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m., if needed. Rehearsals will begin in early to mid-May with performances scheduled July 15-30. Actors 16 and older are encouraged to audition and all must register at https://forms.gle/mvEK5cifm398gAwQ8. No walk-ins permitted. For more information about the process or for more information, email auditions@fourcp.org.

APRIL 18 - May 18

OES GIFTING CALENDAR FUNDRAISER

The Orange Elementary School Parents Group is hosting a gifting calendar fundraiser. Every calendar weekday, from April 18 to May 18, will be filled with gift certificates from Orange County and Central Virginia businesses to be given away in a daily drawing. To view the fundraiser and purchase tickets, visit: https://go.rallyup.com/orange-elementary. One ticket will be drawn every weekday morning at the school and the winner will be gifted all items listed on that calendar day. There will be 23 winners and tickets are only $10 per entry. Drawings will be held at the Orange Elementary School every weekday morning, beginning April 18 at 9:30 a.m. Watch live on the OES Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OESCheetahChat). This is a parent-run fundraiser. All proceeds go directly to Orange Elementary School.

APRIL 20

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Silk Mill Grill. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

APRIL 21

MEMORY DECLINE SEMINAR

Aging Together is hosting a memory loss program that will help participants distinguish between typical age-related changes and signs of something more serious. The free event is offered to older adults, caregivers and community members Thursday, April 21 at 2:30 p.m. To register for the Zoom-based program, visit www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms.

MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK

Do you have home horticulture questions or need help identifying plants? The Master Gardeners will hold an open office help desk Thursday, April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Orange County Extension Office at 146 North Madison Road, Orange. For additional information or assistance, call (540) 672-1361.

THROUGH APRIL 22

HEALTHY LIVING GRANT APPS

Culpeper Wellness Foundation will award $120,000 in Healthy Living Grants for health and wellness projects serving Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties. Applications for these grants will be accepted beginning March 7 through April 22. Applicants can request funding up to $10,000 to support projects or activities that will be completed by March 31, 2023. The Healthy Living Grant program guidelines, application requirements and application link (available March 7) are on the Foundation’s website at www.culpeperwellnessfoundation.org/grants.

Earth Day Fair

The community is invited to an Earth Day Fair on Friday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Walton Park, located at 628 Louisa Avenue in Mineral. The fair will celebrate rural communities and the importance of agriculture and conservation, while highlighting the community organizations that strive to protect our natural world. Among the groups attending and sharing their information are the Virginia Beekeepers Association, Phantom Hill Farm, Louisa 4-H, The Turtle Sanctuary, Piedmont Environmental Council and North Side Growers.There will be activities for children, including games and crafts that promote reuse and recycling. Louisa United is raffling off a huge list of wonderful prizes to raise money for Ukrainian relief. This tri-county community event is sponsored by the Orange, Louisa and Goochland Democrats and Louisa United. For more information, email ocvadems@gmail.com.

APRIL 23

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK

The Dolley Madison Garden Club will host Historic Garden Week Saturday, April 23, with “A Grand Tour Close to Home: Garden Designs from Europe, Asia and America.” This year’s tour features Tre Sorelle in Locust Dale, Greenway at Madison Mills, the Annie duPont Garden and the Garden at Bassett House at James Madison’s Montpelier, and Windrock in Somerset. The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the Garden at Bassett House open only from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 and available at www.vagardenweek.org until 10 a.m. April 23. Tickets for children are $15. Local ticket outlets include: The Arts Center in Orange, the Market at Grelen in Somerset and the Laurie Holladay Shop in Gordonsville. Day-of tickets are $40 and available at each tour location. There is no single-site admission. Children are admitted for $20 on tour day. Those 5 and under are admitted for free. For additional information, visit orange@vagardenweek.org.

CUB SCOUT STEM AVIATION DAY

Aviation Day will return to the Gordonsville Airport Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Scouts and their families are invited to register and participate in the day’s events, which will features airplane and helicopter fly-ins, remote planes, a wind tunnel, planetarium, camping (for those staying over Saturday night) and more. Register at www.vahcbsa.org/AviationDay.

ORANGE GRADED SCHOOL MARKER

The Orange Graded School marker committee will hold a dedication ceremony Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m. at Prospect Heights Middle School for the latest edition to the historic school site—a plaque honoring early organizer Willie East and more recent advocate Judy Carter.

April 24

“ROADS, TAVERNS AND MILLS...”

As you drive along local country roads, have you ever wondered how those place names came about? Find out Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m., when the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Roads, Taverns, and Mills: Cornerstones of Community.” The program will take place in the historical society research center at 130 Caroline St., Orange. This program is free and open to the public. It will also be available for viewing on the historical society’s History-to-Go YouTube channel, starting at 3 p.m., by following the link www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7sfsn0gCEs

APRIL 26

BOY SCOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER

Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Tuesday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. The dine-in or take-out meal includes meat or vegetable sauce, and garlic bread. Each meal will be donation-based with no set price. All donations go toward Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 to help scouts pay their annual dues, for summer camp and annual recharter. Cub Scouts Pack 14 will have cake and desserts for sale. For more information, call 672-8974.

APRIL 27

RRRC MEETING

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 27, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Center Drive, Orange. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m., April 27. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to the commission website www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting.

APRIL 30

4-H HEALTHY LIVING SUMMIT

A 4-H Healthy Living Summit is scheduled Saturday, April 30 at the George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The cost is $10 for 4-H-enrolled youth ages 14 to 18 and includes lunch, snacks and supplies. Registration deadline is April 10. The summit is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and includes discussion on nutrition education, physical fitness, wellness and emotional well-being. Visit https://bit.ly/4-Hhealthylivingsummit to register.

Belmont Club of Women Plant Sale & Yard Sale

The Belmont Club of Women will hold a plant a yard sale Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Rd., Mineral. (Rain date is Sunday, May 1.) Plants include: houseplants, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs, including a broad selection of plants from the gardens of Deep Roots Home & Garden Center. Yard sale items include: miscellaneous handcrafted items, baby items, toys, furniture, household items, books and seasonal decor. Proceeds support the scholarship fund for local high schools and charitable donations. Contact Karen Kelley at (540) 223-2252 for more information.

APRIL 30

COMMUNITY SHRED DAY

Bring all your shreddable documents to the Locust Grove Food Lion Parking lot (across from Lake of the Woods), Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are encouraged, but not required. All proceeds benefit LOW Fire and Rescue.

MAY 7

FOWB DINNER AND SPEAKER

Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host a dinner and speaker event at The Cove at Fawn Lake on Saturday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m. The speaker will be John Hennessy, recently retired chief historian with the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, and his presentation will look at how this unusual landscape came to embody what the Civil War had become, the immense stakes, and the profound sense of “moment”the nation felt as the armies fought their way through Spotsylvania County in May 1864. Guests will choose their meal option when they RSVP online. Tickets are $36 (plus processing fee) until April 13. After then, tickets will be $46 (plus processing fee) per person. Tickets may be ordered at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5409343. The deadline for reservations is Friday, April 22.

MAY 10

THRIVE BEYOND 55

Orange County Triad will present THRIVE BEYOND 55; a health, safety, and crime prevention conference specifically designed for citizens 55 and older. Admission is free but registration is required as there is limited seating. Lunch is provided. The event will be held Thursday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Church and is open to all--whether they live in LOW or not. To register, email OCTriad@gmail.com with your full name or call (540) 661-6156 and leave your full name and a contact number. Registration is open until April 27 or until capacity has been reached.

MAY 13

ARTISTS’ CALL

As the Town of Orange celebrates 150 years, The Arts Center in Orange seeks original artworks inspired by the community’s presidential past. In partnership with the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, this exhibition is an opportunity for artists to share their unique interpretations of local history. Each artist whose work is selected for exhibition will receive an honorarium of $150. For additional informaiton or to submit a work, visit https://www.artscenterinorange.com/open-calls/historical-reference.

MAY 15

BENEFIT FOR UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

A piano concert benefiting Ukrainian children who have fled to Poland will be held Sunday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m., at The Music Room on Main Street in Orange. The concert features Ukrainian-born pianist Stanislav Khristenko and funds from the event will provide for medical care, education, food and more for Ukrainian children taking refuge in Poland. Champagne reception and concert tickets are $150, with donor and sponsorship levels available. For tickets or more information, visit www.chopinin

“FIELD AND FOREST”

The Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle announces its upcoming “Field & Forest” event, a mixed media art experience. The event will be held Sunday, May 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Firnew Barn Gallery. Juried work will be on exhibit and for sale by all the Firnew artists which can be viewed on the group’s website at www.FirnewFarmArtistsCircle.com.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. Spring Concert. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

JUNE 15

4-H DAIRY MONTH POSTER CONTEST

Virginia 4-H members are encouraged to participate in the 2022 June Dairy Month 4-H Poster Contest to promote milk and milk products and their health benefits. Prizes range from $50 to $100. Entries must be submitted by June 15. Visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GVAGMYs5erqYHfuIvsrIxk7B5_IzJ5Ni/view to enter.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.

PICKLEBALL

Pickleball (a mixture of tennis, ping pong and badminton) returns to the Trevillian Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Thus seeking instruction must register by calling Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador, at (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to participate.

WANTED: VOLUNTEER DRIVERS

Like to help people? Like to drive? Aging Together is seeking volunteer drivers. If you are seeking volunteer opportunities and would like to help older adults or those with disabilities get to doctors appointments, grocery stores, and more, contact Sarah Gillespie of Aging Together at sgillespie@agingtogether.org or (540) 505-5900. Volunteer drivers are needed in Culpeper, Madison and Orange. You decide your schedule and where you would like to volunteer. You can use your own vehicle, or you may choose to use an agency car.

POSTPONED: OES GIFTING FUNDRAISER

The Orange Elementary School Parents Group March Gifting Calendar Fundraiser has been postponed to April. Check back for new details.

LIBRARY MOBILE APP

Patrons of the Orange County Public Library System can literally have the library at their fingertips 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thanks to the launch of the OCPLVA mobile app from Capira. This new app is available for both Apple and Android devices through their mobile application stores. Using this app, patrons can browse the library’s collection, place items on hold for pickup, view account status and renew checkouts, access the library’s digital resources, receive phone notifications, and more. The app is also useful for in-person visits as it allows users to access a digital version of their library card. Families can even store all their library cards digitally in one place. To find and download the new application, interested parties should search “OCPLVA” in their mobile application store. For more information, call (540) 672-3811 or visit https://ocplva.org/.