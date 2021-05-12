 Skip to main content
College notes
College notes

Cooper on national field hockey academic squad

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released its National Academic Squad, and Orange County High School graduate and Eastern Mennonite University student Clover Cooper, of Barboursville, was named to the squad. The academic squad award is for individuals who hold a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher through the fall semester.

Davenport on dean’s lists

Ashley Davenport of Gordonsville, has been named to the fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarter Dean’s Lists at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.

Tomillon initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

Susanne Tomillon of Unionville, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Tomillon was initiated at Pennsylvania State University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Grabeel awarded Bridgewater legacy scholarship

The Bridgewater College Alumni Association recognized a number of students in the campus community with Alumni Legacy Scholarships, which are presented to rising juniors or seniors whose parent(s) graduated from Bridgewater College. Among scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 academic year is Jacob H. Grabeel, a senior business administration major and the son of Stephen and Tricia Grabeel of Gordonsville.

