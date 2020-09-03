Church bulletins for Sept. 3, 2020

SEPT. 6
MVCC SERVICE
Mountain View Community Church’s sermon topic for Sunday, Sept. 6 is “Worship and Word—A Focus on Psalm 33.” Join the church for live services (in the worship center, outer room, or outside) at 10:30 a.m. at the Orange Campus, located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. A children’s program is available for age 3 through fifth-grade. Registration is required at www.mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join the church online at 10 a.m. on its website at www.mountainviewcc.net or on its Facebook page.
SEPT. 20
ZBC JUBILEE
Zion Baptist Church will host its jubilee Sept. 20-24 at 6:45 p.m. each night. The jubilee opens Sunday, Sept. 20, with musical guests The 11th Hour and preaching by Dr. Bryan Smith. Monday’s musical guests will be Jeff and Sheri Easter with preaching by Dr. Brian Autry. Tuesday evening will feature musical guests Jim and Melissa Brady with preaching by Dr. Kelly Burris. Wednesday’s lineup includes Brian Free and Assurance providing music, with preaching by the Rev. Mike Hyde. The jubilee wraps up Thursday with musical guest Three Bridges and preaching by Dr. Grant Ethridge. For more information, call 672-3386.
SEPT. 27
BETHEL BAPTIST PASTOR'S ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
Bethel Baptist Church, Madison Mills, Virginia will virtually celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Willie Elder and First Lady Angenette Elder on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. Join the Zoom service at: 1 (301) 715-8592. The meeting ID is: 82410443955 and the password is: 531525. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr., Augustus “Gus” Henderson, pastor of Christian Way Baptist Church, Falls Church and the current moderator of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association.
NOTICES
(UPDATED) EMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Emanuel Baptist Church holds virtual and phone services each Sunday. Join in on a video service through Zoom at 89644662099 (pass code 164820), or by phone at 1 (929) 205-6099.
MOUNT CALVARY BAPTIST
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, holds a conference call on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. for Sunday School, with an 11:30 a.m. worship service accessible on Facebook Live or by conference call. It also holds Bible study on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The call-in number is (213) 992-5635 and the access PIN is 36729.
DRIVE-UP SERVICE
Locust Grove Baptist Church in Madison will hold drive-up church service on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9 a.m., with Pastor Linwood Smith Sr. officiating.
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
While not holding in-person services during this time, Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange is providing Sunday morning worship services online via its website (tumcorange.org) and Facebook (tumcorange, after 10:50 a.m.). All the videos are easily available on the website, so it’s easy to catch up with earlier services.
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Orange Presbyterian Church is offering a variety of online worship and fellowship services. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. on the church website and Facebook page. The website also has an archive in both video and audio-only versions. Daily devotionals are posted to the church’s Facebook page. The church holds a communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., a 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study and a 6 p.m. Friday Bible fellowship. All are held through Zoom. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.
CRAIGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Craigs Baptist Church offers a live streaming service. Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. A Wednesday night Bible study and prayer service is held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email craigscommunication@gmail.com.
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Orange Church of the Nazarene holds in-person worship services with social distancing and masks available. All those feeling ill or those at high risk are asked to stay home. The church continues to have an 11:15 online service on Facebook at fb.me/OrangeVANaz where it broadcasts a 30-minute portion of the morning worship, including a song, sermon and prayer, for those unable to attend in person.
SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH
Join Shady Grove Baptist Church for a phone prayer fellowship Wednesdays at 11 a.m., for Sunday School Sunday evening at 6:15 p.m., and for 9 a.m. Sunday morning parking lot services. The dial-in number for prayer fellowship and Sunday School is 1 (605) 313-4185 and the access code is 264834#.
NAZARETH BAPTIST CHURCH
Nazareth Baptist Church is meeting electronically on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. Call 1 (877) 568-4106 and enter the code 114 332 125#.
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
Zion Baptist church holds in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings with those attending spread throughout the church. The church streams its Sunday morning service on Facebook.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN
Good Shepherd Lutheran holds video church services at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at www.goodshepherdorange.org where there is a link to a bulletin. The church also offers 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study by Zoom or phone. For information on how to join, email the secretary at rapparish@verizon.net.
ORANGE BAPTIST CHURCH
Orange Baptist Church holds drive-in services on its Route 15 property across from Round Hill Inn. It will continue to livestream its services wherever they are held.
ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship continues to meet in--person Sunday mornings. Worship services are live-streamed at 11 a.m. and can be found on the church website at www.alcf-orange.com or on its Facebook page.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST CHURCH, SOMERSET
Blue Run Baptist in Somerset has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday morning with those in attendance wearing masks and seated in alternating pews.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD
Join Church Of The Living God for drive-in church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. at its location at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange (near Tractor Supply). Call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
