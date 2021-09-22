Church bulletins for Sept. 23, 2021

OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES

Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) invites youth in grades 6-12 to come for student discipleship weekly on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by Derwin Gray’s “The Good Life” Bible study of Matthew 5:1-12 from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.

THE REVELATION STUDY SERIES

Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a study on the Book of Revelation on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Each session includes a 23-minute teaching video featuring Dr. Robert Godfrey, followed by group discussion. There is no cost or study book required for this class & no written assignments to complete outside of class. All adults should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. This Revelation study is held weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.

AL-ANON MEETING