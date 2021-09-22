Church bulletins for Sept. 23, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
SEPT. 26
BETHEL BAPTIST PASTOR ANNIVERSARY
Bethel Baptist Church of Madison Mills will celebrate the second pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Willie Elder and First Lady Angenette Elder on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Garfield Cross, minister of Mission Christian Way Baptist Church of Falls Church. This will be a virtual service. To join by ZOOM, enter meeting ID 825 9171 0173, password BBC 2021. To join by phone, call (301) 248-7799, ID 825 9171 0173, password BBC 2021.
OCT. 2
CURBSIDE FISH FRY FUNDRAISER
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a curbside fish fry on Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. Park, place your order and food will be brought to your vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available by calling (540) 718-0190. Proceeds benefit the SQBA and the Antioch Baptist Church education fund.
LGBC GOSPEL FESTIVAL
Locust Grove Baptist Church will have a gospel festival Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be an outdoor festival to include music, food and vendors. All donations will benefit the building fund for the Radiant church. Please bring a chair and enjoy the day.
Oct. 3
NORTH PAMUNKEY HOMECOMING
North Pamunkey Baptist Church will be celebrating its homecoming Sunday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rick Wolfe as the guest speaker.
OCT. 14
HOSPICE VIRTUAL CAMP FOR GRIEVING YOUTH
Hospice of the Piedmont announces S’More Journeys Camp@Home offered for children (4-12) and families who are affected by the death of a loved one. The fall virtual camp will be held for free on Thursday, October 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. A special guest will lead the children in self-expression through play therapy. All campers will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application or more information about bereavement support, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at 434-817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501 or visit www.hopva.org.
OCT. 30
GRACE BAPTIST FAMILY FALL FELLOWSHIP
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, invites all families to attend its Fall Family Fellowship scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. Grilled hamburgers and hotdogs with chips and soda will be served. Children will have access to a number of fun games and activities with candy prizes including a monitored bounce house. For more information, call (540) 604-0323.
Nov. 14 - 17
GRACE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, will be hosting a fall time revival with evangelist Mark Rogers and his family Sunday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 17. Service times are: Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday. All are invited to hear the Rogers family’s inspirational gospel singing and evangelistic message.
NOTICES
“THE CHOSEN” BIBLE STUDY
Orange Church of the Nazarene will be offering a Bible study based on the television series, “The Chosen,” on Wednesday evenings, in-person, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or online from 6 to 7:30, or in-person Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All in-person sessions are at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. The online sessions will be on the Zoom platform. Please send an email to pastorpam@oragnevanaz.org for more information or Zoom login information.
ORDAINED MINISTERS NEEDED
Union Baptist Church, located at 312 Cobb Street, Gordonsville, will begin holding in-person worship services on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is seeking ordained ministers to lead worship services for the months of October through December. The position may be extended as needed. Those interested should call (540) 832-5293 or email info@unionbaptistchurch312.org.
OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) invites youth in grades 6-12 to come for student discipleship weekly on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by Derwin Gray’s “The Good Life” Bible study of Matthew 5:1-12 from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.
THE REVELATION STUDY SERIES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a study on the Book of Revelation on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Each session includes a 23-minute teaching video featuring Dr. Robert Godfrey, followed by group discussion. There is no cost or study book required for this class & no written assignments to complete outside of class. All adults should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. This Revelation study is held weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH IN-PERSON SERVICES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with the following best practices: providing hand sanitizer stations, keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, and not passing offering plates or bulletins to limit physical contact. Call 672-4654 for more information.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.