Church bulletins for Sept. 2, 2021

Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a blood drive Thursday, Sept. 2 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 3, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at its 162 West Main Street, Orange location. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any to make an appointment or for more information.

Locust Grove Baptist Church celebrates its homecoming Sunday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linwood Smith Jr., followed by lunch. An evening service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Clarence Mays of Union Bell Baptist Church will follow lunch. The church is at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road in Orange.

In support of National Recovery Month, CARS (Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services) will hold a “Ride for Recovery” Sunday, Sept. 5, with registration at 1:30 p.m. The ride will begin at Culpeper Baptist Church and end at Open Door Baptist Church. The cost is $40 per rider and $20 per sidekick and includes dinner. The public is invited to the conclusion of the ride at 4 p.m. with food, music and activities for the family. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. by the Culpeper Ruritan Club. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Register at www.HeRestores.com or on Eventbrite. The ride route will be provided upon registration. For more information, email carsculpeper@gmail.com or call (540) 445-1733.