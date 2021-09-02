Church bulletins for Sept. 2, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
SEPT. 2 - 3
OPC BLOOD DRIVE
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a blood drive Thursday, Sept. 2 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 3, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at its 162 West Main Street, Orange location. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any to make an appointment or for more information.
SEPT. 5
SHADY GROVE HOMECOMING AND ANNIVERSARY
Shady Grove Baptist Church will celebrate its homecoming and 150th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m.
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST HOMECOMING
Locust Grove Baptist Church celebrates its homecoming Sunday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linwood Smith Jr., followed by lunch. An evening service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Clarence Mays of Union Bell Baptist Church will follow lunch. The church is at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road in Orange.
RIDE FOR RECOVERY
In support of National Recovery Month, CARS (Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services) will hold a “Ride for Recovery” Sunday, Sept. 5, with registration at 1:30 p.m. The ride will begin at Culpeper Baptist Church and end at Open Door Baptist Church. The cost is $40 per rider and $20 per sidekick and includes dinner. The public is invited to the conclusion of the ride at 4 p.m. with food, music and activities for the family. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. by the Culpeper Ruritan Club. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Register at www.HeRestores.com or on Eventbrite. The ride route will be provided upon registration. For more information, email carsculpeper@gmail.com or call (540) 445-1733.
SEPT. 7 - 9
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Locust Grove Baptist Church hosts a Revival from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 9 with services at 8 p.m. nightly. On Sept. 7, Pastor Herbert Johnson of Promised Land Baptist Church will preside. On Sept. 8, Pastor James Louderback of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will preside. Pastor James Mack of Divine Life Ministries will preside on Sept. 9. The church is at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road in Orange.
SEPT. 11
ANTIOCH BAPTIST CAR SHOW
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will host a car show Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. All ages are invited to this free event that will feature a DJ and food. Admission is free and trophies will be awarded. The entry fee for cars is $15. For more information, contact Wayne Poindexter at (540) 729-0901 or Frankie Lewis (540) 718-0190.
SEPT. 12
MOUNT PISGAH HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will celebrate its homecoming Sunday, Sept. 12, with morning and afternoon services followed by revival services continuing through Wednesday evening. The morning service Sept. 12 will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by dinner. The afternoon service will be at 2:30 p.m., led by the Rev. Daryl Potts, associate minister at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Weeknight revival services begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature the Rev. Hopkins (Nazareth Baptist) Monday, Sept. 13; Pastor Sledge (Got to Move Ministry) Tuesday, Sept. 14; and the Rev. Thompson (Good Hope Baptist) Wednesday, Sept. 15.
OAK CHAPEL SECOND SUNDAY FELLOWSHIP LUNCH
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) will hold a Second Sunday Fellowship Lunch Sept. 12 immediately after its 11 a.m. worship service. There is no cost, but those planning to attend are encouraged to contact the church at (540) 672-4654. The menu will include hot dogs, hamburgers and chips. Church safety measures include keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, staying home when sick, limiting physical contact with others, using provided hand sanitizer, and providing face masks (which are recommended when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. Oak Chapel’s worship service will include a sermon on Proverbs 10:22.
SEPT. 18
LGBC PASTORAL INSTALLATION
Locust Grove Baptist Church will host a pastoral installation service for Pastor Linwood Smith Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. with guest pastor Louis Colleton from Shiloh Baptist Church of Landover, MD.
OCT. 2
CURBSIDE FISH FRY FUNDRAISER
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a curbside fish fry on Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. Park, place your order and food will be brought to your vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available by calling (540) 718-0190. Proceeds benefit the SQBA and the Antioch Baptist Church education fund.
NOTICES
OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) invites youth in grades 6-12 to come for student discipleship weekly on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by Derwin Gray’s “The Good Life” Bible study of Matthew 5:1-12 from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.
THE REVELATION STUDY SERIES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a study on the Book of Revelation on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Each session includes a 23-minute teaching video featuring Dr. Robert Godfrey, followed by group discussion. There is no cost or study book required for this class & no written assignments to complete outside of class. All adults should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. This Revelation study is held weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH IN-PERSON SERVICES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with the following best practices: providing hand sanitizer stations, keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, and not passing offering plates or bulletins to limit physical contact. Call 672-4654 for more information.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.