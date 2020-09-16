Church bulletins for Sept. 17, 2020

People in need of food can get groceries for free, Saturday, Sept. 19, at Mount Holy Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. The food give-away will be held in the parking lot and participants do not need to get out of their vehicles. The “Lean on Me” (Part II) project was started by Pastor Kevin and First Lady Paula Poole. “We know people are struggling during these uncertain times, trying to decide if they should pay their rent or buy food for their families, and we just wanted to do something to help. We raised money from some caring folks throughout several counties and donations from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Food is available to anyone that needs it and it doesn’t matter where they live. Participants should pull up, pop their trunk and someone will load their groceries into the vehicle. No walk-ups will be permitted and those receiving groceries must remain in their vehicles. Social distancing will be in effect, masks will be worn. The church is located at 24035 Church Hill Road, Culpeper.