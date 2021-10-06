Church bulletins for Oct. 7, 2021

The men’s group of Orange Baptist Church will be hosting a yard sale event on the church property at Route 15 north, Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. until. The rain date will be Oct. 23. The group will be collecting donation items and all funds will go toward development of the church property. Yard sale spaces (10 x 10) are available for $20. No tents allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables and have all sale items and their spots cleaned and cleared within one hour after the sale closes. To register for a space or for more information, contact the church office at (540) 672-2996.