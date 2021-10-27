Church bulletins for Oct. 28, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
OCT. 30
GRACE BAPTIST FAMILY FALL FELLOWSHIP
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, invites all families to attend its Fall Family Fellowship scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. Grilled hamburgers and hotdogs with chips and soda will be served. Children will have access to a number of fun games and activities with candy prizes including a monitored bounce house. For more information, call (540) 604-0323.
CHILI COOK-OFF AND TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will hold a chili cookoff and trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 30. The chili cookoff competition will be held at 5 p.m. with trunk-or-treat beginning at 6 p.m. Set-up begins at 4 p.m. Participants are invited to enter their best pot of chili for a range of prizes. Best-decorated booth also will receive a prize. Contact Lynda Bennett at (540) 220-3798 to register and compete. All entries must register before Thursday, Oct. 28. A donation of $4 is requested for those 12 and up, with a $2 donation for those ages 3 to 11. Those 3 and under are admitted for free. Donations collected will benefit a local resident who is battling cancer. Rhoadesville Baptist Church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville.
BUMC TRUNK-OR-TREAT COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Bethlehem United Methodist Church is holding a Halloween “Trunk or Treat” on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. as a community outreach and mission event. Join the Village Road, Unionville church to open your trunk and treat the excited ghosts and goblins or just bring your friends and neighbors to enjoy Halloween. There will be free hot dogs and witches’ brew as well as a number of surprises. Bring a nonperishable food (canned food or dry good) donation for Love Outreach.
Please follow all COVID protocols for the safety of all.
OCT. 31
GBC TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Gordonsville Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church at the intersection of High Street and West Gordon Avenue. Masks are required.
Trunk or Treat
The Orange Church of the Nazarene will host a family-friendly experience Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. that offers a safe and fun-filled trick-or-treating experience for kids of all ages. Dress in your Halloween costume and go around the horseshoe of trunks to see what treats lie in store! If you would like to bring a trunk and be a part of the fun, contact Pam Edelman at pastorpam@orangevanaz.org or (540) 406-4065.
From Our Hearts to His Ears Praise Event
As is the tradition at Orange Church of the Nazarene, when there is a fifth Sunday in the month, the church will be hosting its ecumenical praise event Sunday, Oct.31. During the church’s Trunk or Treat event from 3-5 p.m., it will be featuring live praise music. Any congregation or performer who would like to sing a few songs, should contact Pam Edelman at pastorpam@orangevanaz.org or (540) 406-4065. Those unable to make it this month, should mark their calendars for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Oct. 31 – Nov. 3
Fall Revival
Orange Church of the Nazarene will host its fall revival when the Rev. James Spruill delivers the word of God Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. Services will be Sunday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Subsequent services will be held at 6 p.m., Nov. 1 to 3. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The fall revival is free and open to the public and all are invited.
NOV. 12
LIVING WATER CLINIC GALA
The Living Water Community Clinic will hold its seventh annual Trees of Life Gala fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds of the event go directly to taking care of eligible uninsured patients in Orange, Culpeper and Spotsylvania counties. This includes medical, dental, emotional and spiritual care. For more information and tickets, visit www.livingwaterclinic.life.
NOV. 6 and 21
HOLIDAY COPING GRIEFSHARE SESSIONS
On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., Orange Baptist Church will be offering GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, a one-time session offering coping techniques and words of hope to those grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays. The group is free, but participants need to register by googling griefshare.org, click on find a group, enter the zip code 22960, click on Orange Baptist and register. Participants may also call (540) 672-3888 and state their name, the date they desire to attend GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, and leave a phone number.
NOV. 14 - 17
GRACE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, will be hosting a fall time revival with evangelist Mark Rogers and his family Sunday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 17. Service times are: Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday. All are invited to hear the Rogers family’s inspirational gospel singing and evangelistic message.
Nov. 28 – Dec. 3
Clothing and Toy Exchange
The Orange Church of the Nazarene will be accepting donations of lightly used clothing and toys November 29 - December 3 for its annual holiday clothing and toy exchange. The actual exchange will be held Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take the time to clean out your closets and toy rooms in preparation for Christmas Gift Giving and then come and pick out items for your gift giving needs. Contact PastorPam@orangevanaz.org or (540) 406-4065 with any questions.
NOTICES
HELP FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.
ORDAINED MINISTERS NEEDED
Union Baptist Church, located at 312 Cobb Street, Gordonsville, will begin holding in-person worship services on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is seeking ordained ministers to lead worship services for the months of October through December. The position may be extended as needed. Those interested should call (540) 832-5293 or email info@unionbaptistchurch312.org.
“THE CHOSEN” BIBLE STUDY
Orange Church of the Nazarene will be offering a Bible study based on the television series, “The Chosen,” on Wednesday evenings, in-person, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or online from 6 to 7:30, or in-person Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All in-person sessions are at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. The online sessions will be on the Zoom platform. Please send an email to pastorpam@orangevanaz.org for more information or Zoom login information.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) invites youth in grades 6-12 to come for student discipleship weekly on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by Derwin Gray’s “The Good Life” Bible study of Matthew 5:1-12 from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.
THE REVELATION STUDY SERIES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a study on the Book of Revelation on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Each session includes a 23-minute teaching video featuring Dr. Robert Godfrey, followed by group discussion. There is no cost or study book required for this class & no written assignments to complete outside of class. All adults should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. This Revelation study is held weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH IN-PERSON SERVICES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with the following best practices: providing hand sanitizer stations, keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, and not passing offering plates or bulletins to limit physical contact. Call 672-4654 for more information.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.