Church bulletins for Oct. 15, 2020

NOTICES

UPDATED: ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Orange Presbyterian Church offers a variety of online worship and fellowship. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. at orangepc.org and on Facebook. The website also has archives of previous services. Via Zoom, the church conducts communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., and Bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.

Christ Anglican in Orange

All are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican. Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Service is held Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-Eleven). To learn more, visit www.christanglicanfellowship.org.

OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH