Church bulletins for Oct. 14, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
OCT. 14
HOSPICE VIRTUAL CAMP FOR GRIEVING YOUTH
Hospice of the Piedmont announces S’More Journeys Camp@Home offered for children (4-12) and families who are affected by the death of a loved one. The fall virtual camp will be held for free on Thursday, October 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. A special guest will lead the children in self-expression through play therapy. All campers will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application or more information about bereavement support, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at 434-817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501 or visit www.hopva.org.
OCT. 16
OBC YARD SALE
The men’s group of Orange Baptist Church will be hosting a yard sale event on the church property at Route 15 north, Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. until. The rain date will be Oct. 23. The group will be collecting donation items and all funds will go toward development of the church property. Yard sale spaces (10 x 10) are available for $20. No tents allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables and have all sale items and their spots cleaned and cleared within one hour after the sale closes. To register for a space or for more information, contact the church office at (540) 672-2996.
POWER OF PRAYER
You Are Loved Ministries will hold a power of prayer movement Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Taylor Park in Orange. All are invited to come together as the community of Orange County to pray for our town, residents, schools, churches and businesses. For more information, call (540)661-2948 or email YOUARELOVEDMINISTRIES@yahoo.com.
PRAYER BREAKFAST
The men’s ministry of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will host a prayer breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 16. The Rev. Linwood Smith of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, is the guest speaker. Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. Lectures begin at 9 a.m. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners. The Rev. Walter Bryant is pastor.
WBRBA QUARTERLY SESSION
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will hold its quarterly session on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., virtually via ZOOM. Member church pastors and delegates are requested to attend the online meeting. For information on how to join the meeting, send an email to wayland_blueridge@usa.com or contact the acting corresponding secretary at (540) 825-3938.
FREE UNION BAPTIST YARD SALE
Free Union Baptist Church, 21649 Mt. Pony Rd., Culpeper, will have a yard sale Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a variety of items, including antique sofas, books, China sets, lamps, furniture and more.
OCT. 24
BLUE RUN HOMECOMING
Blue Run Baptist Church (Somerset) will celebrate its 252nd anniversary with a homecoming service Sunday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the Rev. Barry Higgins at (540) 308-5960.
Oak Chapel Fall Festival
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is holding its fall festival Sunday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. Children are invited to come dressed in Halloween costumes for trunk-or-treat, followed by corn hole games, a hot dog and chili supper, and a hayride through the neighborhood. The event is free but meal reservations are appreciated. Leave a message at any time by calling 672-4654.
MT. PLEASANT ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Orange will celebrate its 153rd anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. Elder Donnell Comfort, pastor of Branch Fork Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served immediately following morning service.
OCT. 30
GRACE BAPTIST FAMILY FALL FELLOWSHIP
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, invites all families to attend its Fall Family Fellowship scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. Grilled hamburgers and hotdogs with chips and soda will be served. Children will have access to a number of fun games and activities with candy prizes including a monitored bounce house. For more information, call (540) 604-0323.
CHILI COOK-OFF AND TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will hold a chili cookoff and trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 30. The chili cookoff competition will be held at 5 p.m. with trunk-or-treat beginning at 6 p.m. Set-up begins at 4 p.m. Participants are invited to enter their best pot of chili for a range of prizes. Best-decorated booth also will receive a prize. Contact Lynda Bennett at (540) 220-3798 to register and compete. All entries must register before Thursday, Oct. 28. A donation of $4 is requested for those 12 and up, with a $2 donation for those ages 3 to 11. Those 3 and under are admitted for free. Donations collected will benefit a local resident who is battling cancer. Rhoadesville Baptist Church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville.
NOV. 14 - 17
GRACE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, will be hosting a fall time revival with evangelist Mark Rogers and his family Sunday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 17. Service times are: Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday. All are invited to hear the Rogers family’s inspirational gospel singing and evangelistic message.
NOTICES
RDAINED MINISTERS NEEDED
Union Baptist Church, located at 312 Cobb Street, Gordonsville, will begin holding in-person worship services on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is seeking ordained ministers to lead worship services for the months of October through December. The position may be extended as needed. Those interested should call (540) 832-5293 or email info@unionbaptistchurch312.org.
“THE CHOSEN” BIBLE STUDY
Orange Church of the Nazarene will be offering a Bible study based on the television series, “The Chosen,” on Wednesday evenings, in-person, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or online from 6 to 7:30, or in-person Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All in-person sessions are at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. The online sessions will be on the Zoom platform. Please send an email to pastorpam@orangevanaz.org for more information or Zoom login information.
OORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) invites youth in grades 6-12 to come for student discipleship weekly on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by Derwin Gray’s “The Good Life” Bible study of Matthew 5:1-12 from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.
THE REVELATION STUDY SERIES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a study on the Book of Revelation on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Each session includes a 23-minute teaching video featuring Dr. Robert Godfrey, followed by group discussion. There is no cost or study book required for this class & no written assignments to complete outside of class. All adults should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. This Revelation study is held weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH IN-PERSON SERVICES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with the following best practices: providing hand sanitizer stations, keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, and not passing offering plates or bulletins to limit physical contact. Call 672-4654 for more information.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.