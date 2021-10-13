Church bulletins for Oct. 14, 2021

“THE CHOSEN” BIBLE STUDY

Orange Church of the Nazarene will be offering a Bible study based on the television series, “The Chosen,” on Wednesday evenings, in-person, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or online from 6 to 7:30, or in-person Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All in-person sessions are at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. The online sessions will be on the Zoom platform. Please send an email to pastorpam@orangevanaz.org for more information or Zoom login information.

OORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY

Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.

OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES