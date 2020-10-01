Church bulletins for Oct. 1, 2020

All are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican. Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Service is held Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-Eleven). To learn more, visit www.christanglicanfellowship.org .

Oak Chapel Baptist Church holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with adherence to Virginia Department of Health requirements. Those who do not have a fever or other COVID symptoms and haven’t been exposed to a COVID-positive case in the previous 14 days, are welcome to attend. Visitor should bring a face mask to put on prior to entering and be seated six feet from anyone you do not share a residence with. A nursery is not available at this time. Frequently contacted surfaces are disinfected before and after each service. Sanitizing stations are provided near entry and exit points. Call 672-4654 for more information.