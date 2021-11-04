Church bulletins for Nov. 4, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
NOV. 4 - 5
BLOOD DRIVES
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Local donation opportunities include: Thursday, Nov. 4, from 1:30 to 7 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 West Main Street, Orange; and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1:15 to 7 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road.
NOV. 12
LIVING WATER CLINIC GALA
The Living Water Community Clinic will hold its seventh annual Trees of Life Gala fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds of the event go directly to taking care of eligible uninsured patients in Orange, Culpeper and Spotsylvania counties. This includes medical, dental, emotional and spiritual care. For more information and tickets, visit www.livingwaterclinic.life.
NOV. 6 AND 21
HOLIDAY COPING GRIEFSHARE SESSIONS
On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., Orange Baptist Church will be offering GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, a one-time session offering coping techniques and words of hope to those grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays. The group is free, but participants need to register by googling griefshare.org, click on find a group, enter the zip code 22960, click on Orange Baptist and register. Participants may also call (540) 672-3888 and state their name, the date they desire to attend GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, and leave a phone number.
NOV. 14 - 17
GRACE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, will be hosting a fall time revival with evangelist Mark Rogers and his family Sunday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 17. Service times are: Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday. All are invited to hear the Rogers family’s inspirational gospel singing and evangelistic message.
Nov. 20
UPWARD SOCCER AT ABUNDANT LIFE
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will meet on November 20 at 7 p.m. to start Upward soccer in Orange in the spring of 2022. Abundant Life Christian Fellowship has voted to start this ministry and host the meeting. It has also committed to fund the league as ministry. Those interested in coaching, officiating, working concessions, etc... or seeking more information are invited to attend. Additional information will be provided after the first of the year.
WBRBA TURKEY GIVEAWAY
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association invites the community to participate in its second Thanksgiving giveaway for needy families this holiday season, beginning now through Nov. 20. Churches, businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate turkeys, hams and gift cards for families in need. (To maximize the potential of the giveaway, monetary donations will be accepted as well by sending checks or money orders to the following address: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., P.O. Box 1037 Orange, VA 22960; NOTES Line: Thanksgiving Giveaway.”) Gifts and donations should be received by Nov. 17. Items will be given away Saturday, Nov. 20, at the center, at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Women’s Auxiliary President, Angela Brooks at (540) 854- 7442 or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com
Nov. 28 – Dec. 3
Clothing and Toy Exchange
The Orange Church of the Nazarene will be accepting donations of lightly used clothing and toys November 29 - December 3 for its annual holiday clothing and toy exchange. The actual exchange will be held Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take the time to clean out your closets and toy rooms in preparation for Christmas Gift Giving and then come and pick out items for your gift giving needs. Contact PastorPam@orangevanaz.org or (540) 406-4065 with any questions.
NOTICES
HELP FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.
ORDAINED MINISTERS NEEDED
Union Baptist Church, located at 312 Cobb Street, Gordonsville, will begin holding in-person worship services on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is seeking ordained ministers to lead worship services for the months of October through December. The position may be extended as needed. Those interested should call (540) 832-5293 or email info@unionbaptistchurch312.org.
“THE CHOSEN” BIBLE STUDY
Orange Church of the Nazarene will be offering a Bible study based on the television series, “The Chosen,” on Wednesday evenings, in-person, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or online from 6 to 7:30, or in-person Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All in-person sessions are at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. The online sessions will be on the Zoom platform. Please send an email to pastorpam@orangevanaz.org for more information or Zoom login information.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) invites youth in grades 6-12 to come for student discipleship weekly on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by Derwin Gray’s “The Good Life” Bible study of Matthew 5:1-12 from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.
THE REVELATION STUDY SERIES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a study on the Book of Revelation on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Each session includes a 23-minute teaching video featuring Dr. Robert Godfrey, followed by group discussion. There is no cost or study book required for this class & no written assignments to complete outside of class. All adults should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. This Revelation study is held weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH IN-PERSON SERVICES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with the following best practices: providing hand sanitizer stations, keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, and not passing offering plates or bulletins to limit physical contact. Call 672-4654 for more information.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.