Church bulletins for Nov. 26, 2020

Orange Presbyterian Church offers a variety of online worship and fellowship. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. at orangepc.org and on Facebook. The website also has archives of previous services. Via Zoom, the church conducts communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., and Bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.

Oak Chapel Baptist Church holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with adherence to Virginia Department of Health requirements. Those who do not have a fever or other COVID symptoms and haven’t been exposed to a COVID-positive case in the previous 14 days, are welcome to attend. Visitor should bring a face mask to put on prior to entering and be seated six feet from anyone you do not share a residence with. A nursery is not available at this time. Frequently contacted surfaces are disinfected before and after each service. Sanitizing stations are provided near entry and exit points. Call 672-4654 for more information.