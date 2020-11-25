Church bulletins for Nov. 26, 2020

Nov. 29 – Dec. 2
GRACE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Hwy., invites the Orange Community to join them for a fall revival with evangelists Barry and Cheryl Webb. Children and teens will enjoy puppet shows, gospel music and chalk drawings. There will be children rallies and a nursery each evening during the preaching. The revival schedule begins Sunday, November 29 at 10 and 11 a.m.; continues Sunday evening at 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call 540-604-0323 for questions.
DEC. 4 – 5
OPC HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold its benefit holiday bazaar Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5, in the church fellowship hall. COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect. The bazaar will feature hand-crafted gifts, greenery, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and the Orange Presbyterian Church Weekday School. Visit www.orangepc.org/bazaar for more information.
DEC. 5
ADVENT BAZAAR FOR KENYA
Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christ Anglican Church will host a bazaar including Advent wreath-making, crafts, pottery and valuables small and large for sale. All proceeds go to support the Ministry to Children in northern Kenya. Christ Anglican is at 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-Eleven; next to Mario’s). Find out more at www.christanglicanorange.org.
DEC. 19
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Blue Ridge Chorale will conduct its Christmas concert virtually for 2020. The Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas as assistant director, will present its concert Saturday, Dec. 19, online at www.brcsings.com. Brittany Bache is accompanist. Online donations are gratefully accepted.
Dec. 20, 27
GRACE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Celebrate Christmas with Grace Baptist Church. The church will be presenting a musical drama entitled “A First Responder’s Christmas” Sundays, Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. Call (540) 604-0323 for more information. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Hwy. Orange.
NOTICES
NEW HOPE BAPTIST FOOD PANTRY OPEN
The New Hope Baptist Church food pantry is open the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 32250 Old Plank Road, Locust Grove.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST, BARBOURSVILLE
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, holds worship services via conference calls at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Rev. Robert Anthony invited participants to call 1-425-436-6333 and punch in access code 642850# to join the services.
CHRIST ANGLICAN CHURCH, ORANGE
All are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican. Jesus brings grace, healing and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Services are held Sundays, at 10 a.m., at 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-Eleven). To learn more, visit www.christanglicanorange.org.
MOUNT CALVARY BAPTIST
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, holds a conference call on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. for Sunday School, with an 11:30 a.m. worship service accessible on Facebook Live or by conference call. It also holds Bible study on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The call-in number is (213) 992-5635 and the access PIN is 36729.
EMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Emanuel Baptist Church holds virtual and phone services each Sunday. Join in on a video service through Zoom at 89644662099 (pass code 164820), or by phone at 1 (929) 205-6099.
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Orange Church of the Nazarene holds in-person worship services with social distancing and masks available. All those feeling ill or those at high risk are asked to stay home. The church continues to have an 11:15 online service on Facebook at fb.me/OrangeVANaz where it broadcasts a 30-minute portion of the morning worship, including a song, sermon and prayer, for those unable to attend in person.
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Orange Presbyterian Church offers a variety of online worship and fellowship. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. at orangepc.org and on Facebook. The website also has archives of previous services. Via Zoom, the church conducts communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., and Bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Oak Chapel Baptist Church holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with adherence to Virginia Department of Health requirements. Those who do not have a fever or other COVID symptoms and haven’t been exposed to a COVID-positive case in the previous 14 days, are welcome to attend. Visitor should bring a face mask to put on prior to entering and be seated six feet from anyone you do not share a residence with. A nursery is not available at this time. Frequently contacted surfaces are disinfected before and after each service. Sanitizing stations are provided near entry and exit points. Call 672-4654 for more information.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST CHURCH, SOMERSET
Blue Run Baptist in Somerset has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday morning with those in attendance wearing masks and seated in alternating pews.
CRAIGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Craigs Baptist Church offers a live streaming service. Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. A Wednesday night Bible study and prayer service is held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email craigscommunication@gmail.com.
SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH
Join Shady Grove Baptist Church for a phone prayer fellowship Wednesdays at 11 a.m., for Sunday School Sunday evening at 6:15 p.m., and for 9 a.m. Sunday morning parking lot services. The dial-in number for prayer fellowship and Sunday School is 1 (605) 313-4185 and the access code is 264834#.
NAZARETH BAPTIST CHURCH
Nazareth Baptist Church is meeting electronically on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. Call 1 (877) 568-4106 and enter the code 114 332 125#.
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
Zion Baptist church holds in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings with those attending spread throughout the church. The church streams its Sunday morning service on Facebook.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN
Good Shepherd Lutheran holds video church services at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at www.goodshepherdorange.org where there is a link to a bulletin. The church also offers 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study by Zoom or phone. For information on how to join, email the secretary at rapparish@verizon.net.
ORANGE BAPTIST CHURCH
Orange Baptist Church holds drive-in services on its Route 15 property across from Round Hill Inn. It will continue to livestream its services wherever they are held.
ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship continues to meet in--person Sunday mornings. Worship services are live-streamed at 11 a.m. and can be found on the church website at www.alcf-orange.com or on its Facebook page.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD
Join Church Of The Living God for drive-in church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. at its location at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange (near Tractor Supply). Call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
