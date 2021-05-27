Church bulletins for May 27, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orangenews.com.

MAY 29

ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH CAR SHOW

Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will host a car show Saturday, May 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. (rain or shine). The free show will feature a DJ and food. The car entry fee is $15 and trophies will be awarded. For more information, contact Wayne Poindexter at (540) 729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at (540) 718-0190.

June 6

LGBC FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY

Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will celebrate Friends and Family Day Sunday, June 6, in the church sanctuary. There will be an 11 a.m. morning service, followed by a 3 p.m. afternoon service featuring the Rev. James G. Mack of Divine Life Ministries in Rapidan. There will be no lunch served between the services and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

June 16

WBRBA ANNUAL SESSION