Church bulletins for May 27, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orangenews.com.
MAY 29
ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH CAR SHOW
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will host a car show Saturday, May 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. (rain or shine). The free show will feature a DJ and food. The car entry fee is $15 and trophies will be awarded. For more information, contact Wayne Poindexter at (540) 729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at (540) 718-0190.
June 6
LGBC FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY
Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will celebrate Friends and Family Day Sunday, June 6, in the church sanctuary. There will be an 11 a.m. morning service, followed by a 3 p.m. afternoon service featuring the Rev. James G. Mack of Divine Life Ministries in Rapidan. There will be no lunch served between the services and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
June 16
WBRBA ANNUAL SESSION
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Session is planned to be held in-person in a half-day session Wednesday, June 16. Registration begins at 8:30, with the call to order at 9 a.m. The session, which will be held at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, should end around noon. All Annual fees, including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome. For more information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, at (540) 987-3340.
NOTICES
Al-Anon Meeting
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
WADDELL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Waddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has been conducting its regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. since May of 2020. Everyone is welcome. The services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome.