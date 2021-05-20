Church bulletins for May 20, 2021

Both Mountain View Community Church campuses will come together for a baptism celebration and bring-your-own picnic Sunday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at Feather Lake in Culpeper. Visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more details.

Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will host a car show Saturday, May 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. (rain or shine). The free show will feature a DJ and food. The car entry fee is $15 and trophies will be awarded. For more information, contact Wayne Poindexter at (540) 729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at (540) 718-0190).

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Session is planned to be held in-person in a half-day session Wednesday, June 16. Registration begins at 8:30, with the call to order at 9 a.m. The session, which will be held at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, should end around noon. All Annual fees, including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome. For more information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, at (540) 987-3340.