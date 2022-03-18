Church bulletins for March 17, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

MARCH 19

CURBSIDE FISH FRY

The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a curbside fish fry on Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. Park, place your order and food will be brought to your vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available by calling (540) 718-0190. Proceeds benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church education fund.

MARCH 20

LGBC 151st ANNIVERSARY

Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will have a church anniversary service Sunday, March 20. The 11 a.m. service will feature Pastor Linwood Smith. The evening service will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Harold Arrington of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. The church is celebrating its 151st anniversary. Matthew 25 of Charlottesville will provide music for the afternoon service.

COLG 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN NEW LOCATION

Church of the Living God will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Sunday, March 20, with a program themed, “Stepping out in faith into a new beginning. Look what the Lord has done!” The 11 a.m. service will be led by host pastor Dr. Debra Yarde, with the 3 p.m. service featuring Bishop Michael V. Jackson of Emmanuel Christian Center in Ruckersville. The celebration will occur at the church’s new location at 406 Main Street, Gordonsville at the former Gordonsville Presbyterian Church.

March 24

Romans Bible Study

A six-week Bible study on Paul’s New Testament letter to the Romans begins on Wednesday, March 25 at Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange). Each session will include an 18-19 minute video featuring Max Lucado, with the remainder spent discussing a portion of Romans. There is no cost for the study. Bring a Bible with you or come and get a Bible to keep.

MARCH 26

COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having its fourth annual community prayer breakfast Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Speakers include: Minister Valencia Campbell of Strong Tower Church in Fredericksburg, Minister Tammy Smith of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, Evangelist Donshea Walker of House of Refuge Outreach Ministry and Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Brightwood , Soloist Davonte Raven of House of God in Gordonsville, with master of ceremonies Aliese Veeney of The Move Church in Culpeper. The church is located at 28082 Raccoon Ford Road, Culpeper.

APRIL 2

GRAHAM CEMETERY SPRING CLEAN-UP AND ANNUAL MEETING

Graham Cemetery spring clean-up will be on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. All fall and Christmas, holiday flowers and decorations will be removed from gravesites. The annual meeting of the Graham Cemetery Association will be at 4 p.m. at the cemetery. Please email any questions to grahamcemetery@gmail.com.

April 7, 17, 21

ORANGE ASSEMBLY OF GOD

Orange Assembly of God continues its Orange Eats free community dinner Thursday, April 7 and April 21 at the Route 15 church from 6 to 8 p.m. It will host regular 10:30 a.m. service Easter Sunday, April 17.

APRIL 9

PASTOR INSTALLATION

Rock Hall Baptist Church, Wolftown, announces the installation service for pastor-elect the Rev. Sherman Collins Sr. Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Darnell Lundy, of Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle, will be the guest speaker. No lunch will be served.

BUMC EASTER CHILDREN’S EVENT

Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Village Road in Unionville will hold an Easter children’s event Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. The day will include games, food and fun.

APRIL 10 - 17

RHOADESVILLE BAPTIST EASTER SERVICES

Rhoadesville Baptist Church announces its Easter service schedule. Palm Sunday service will be held Sunday, April 10, with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. Saturday, April 16, the church will hold an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, a sunrise service will be held, followed by breakfast and the Easter morning worship service at 11 a.m.

PLEASANT GROVE EASTER WEEK

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3687 Tom’s Road, Barboursville, will hold Palm Sunday service with communion Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m., with a meal following the service. Easter Sunday service will be April 17 at 10 a.m.

GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN EASTER WEEK

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 14193 James Madison Highway, Orange, announces its Easter week services. It will observe Palm Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Maundy Thursday service with worship and community April 14 at 7 p.m. A Good Friday service with worship and readings remembering Jesus’ death follows on April 15 at 7 p.m., with Easter morning service April 17 at 9:30 a.m.

April 16

PARKING LOT GOSPEL SING

Main Uno Baptist Church, Rochelle, will have a parking lot gospel sing Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m.

APRIL 17

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Easter sunrise service at Somerset Plantation (8321 Somerset Plantation Road) beginning at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, April 17. Breakfast will follow at the church (13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike). Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Easter worship service at 11 a.m.

TRINITY UNITED METHODIST

Trinity United Methodist Church on Main Street in Orange will hold in-person worship Easter Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m.

GRACE BAPTIST SUNRISE SERVICE AT LAKE ORANGE

Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange invites the community to its Easter sunrise service April 17 at 7 a.m. at Lake Orange (20281 Lake Orange Road, Orange). For additional information, call (540) 604-0323.

NOTICES

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

Have you experienced the joy of leading Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) in your church? Consider multiplying your impact on children across the globe by sharing your experience and encouraging others. Consider becoming a part of the Operation Christmas Child team. Please email: northcentralvaocc@gmail.com for more information.