Church bulletins for March 10, 2022

MARCH 19

CURBSIDE FISH FRY

The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a curbside fish fry on Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. Park, place your order and food will be brought to your vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available by calling (540) 718-0190. Proceeds benefit the SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church education fund.

MARCH 26

COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having its fourth annual community prayer breakfast Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Speakers include: Minster Valencia Campbell of Strong Tower Church in Fredericksburg, Minster Tammy Smith of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, Evangelist Donshea Walker of House of Refuge Outreach Ministry and Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Brightwood , Soloist Davonte Raven of House of God in Gordonsville, with master of ceremonies Aliese Veeney of The Move Church in Culpeper. The church is located at 28082 Raccoon Ford Road, Culpeper.

APRIL 2

GRAHAM CEMETERY SPRING CLEAN-UP AND ANNUAL MEETING

Graham Cemetery spring clean-up will be on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. All fall and Christmas, holiday flowers and decorations will be removed from gravesites. The annual meeting of the Graham Cemetery Association will be at 4 p.m. at the cemetery. Please email any questions to grahamcemetery@gmail.com.

APRIL 10 - 17

RHOADESVILLE BAPTIST EASTER SERVICES

Rhoadesville Baptist Church announces its Easter service schedule. Palm Sunday service will be held Sunday, April 10, with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. Saturday, April 16, the church will hold an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, a sunrise service will be held, followed by breakfast and the Easter morning worship service at 11 a.m.

APRIL 17

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Easter sunrise service at Somerset Plantation (8321 Somerset Plantation Road) beginning at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, April 17. Breakfast will follow at the church (13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike). Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Easter worship service at 11 a.m. All welcome.

NOTICES

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

Have you experienced the joy of leading Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) in your church? Consider multiplying your impact on children across the globe by sharing your experience and encouraging others. Consider becoming a part of the Operation Christmas Child team. Please email: northcentralvaocc@gmail.com for more information.