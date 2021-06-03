Church bulletins for June 3, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orangenews.com.
JUNE 6
LGBC FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY
Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will celebrate Friends and Family Day Sunday, June 6, in the church sanctuary. There will be an 11 a.m. morning service, followed by a 3 p.m. afternoon service featuring the Rev. James G. Mack of Divine Life Ministries in Rapidan. There will be no lunch served between the services and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
JUNE 16
WBRBA ANNUAL SESSION
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Session is planned to be held in-person in a half-day session Wednesday, June 16. Registration begins at 8:30, with the call to order at 9 a.m. The session, which will be held at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, should end around noon. All Annual fees, including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome. For more information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, at (540) 987-3340.
NOTICES
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE CHANGES
Orange Church of the Nazarene announces new times for its community food distribution program. Food distribution at the church will move from Friday mornings to Friday evenings, from 6 to 7 p.m. This is a drive through service where church volunteers distribute food that has been given to the church on the sell-by date by local stores. Those who can use the food are encouraged to visit the church at Nelson Street on Friday evenings. No income requirement is necessary. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The church also is moving its Sunday morning worship time to 10 a.m., beginning Sunday, June 6. Services are held in-person and available online on the Orange Church of the Nazarene YouTube Channel.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
WADDELL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Waddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has been conducting its regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. since May of 2020. Everyone is welcome. The services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome.