Church bulletins for June 24, 2021

JUNE 27
WILLIAMS AND CARTER FAMILY SOUND AT BUMC
Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound will perform Sunday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in lieu of the normal service led by Pastor Ralph Satter. Williams will be joined by band members Donald Hockaday on bass, Keith Walters on guitar, Denis Stanley on guitar and Anthony Oliver on guitar. Williams plays guitar, autoharp and accordian. Vocals are shared by all band members. The musical presentation is open to all. Bethlehem United Methodist Church is located at 23258 Village Road, Unionville.
MT. CALVARY 143RD ANNIVERSARY
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will resume in-person services Sunday, June 27, at 11:30 a.m. The 143rd church anniversary celebration will be celebrated at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Willie Elder as guest speaker. Dinner will not be served.
JULY 11
MARTINS AT ZION BAPTIST
Popular multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artist, The Martins will be featured at Zion Baptist Church in Orange during the July 11, 6:30 p.m. musical service. The church is located at 15316 Old Gordonsville Road. For more information, call the church at 672-3382.
JULY 11-15
ORANGE BAPTIST VBS
Embark on an epic quest through hidden ruins, ancient caves, and dense jungles to “Discover Treasure” at Vacation Bible School with Orange Baptist Church, July 11 to 15. The outdoor VBS will be held at the church property at 730 James Madison Highway, from 6 to 8:15 p.m. for rising Kindergarten through fifth-grade students. To register, visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/e1b9a3.
JULY 12-16
GRACE BAPTIST VBS
Grace Baptist Church will host “Big Fish Bay” vacation Bible school July 12 to 16 at 6 p.m. daily. Vacation Bible school is open to all ages from primary-school children through adults. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For more information, contact Pastor Wayne Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.
NOTICES
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE CHANGES
Orange Church of the Nazarene announces new times for its community food distribution program. Food distribution at the church will move from Friday mornings to Friday evenings, from 6 to 7 p.m. This is a drive through service where church volunteers distribute food that has been given to the church on the sell-by date by local stores. Those who can use the food are encouraged to visit the church at Nelson Street on Friday evenings. No income requirement is necessary. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The church also is moving its Sunday morning worship time to 10 a.m., beginning Sunday, June 6. Services are held in-person and available online on the Orange Church of the Nazarene YouTube Channel.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.