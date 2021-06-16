Church bulletins for June 17, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orangenews.com.
July 12-16
GRACE BAPTIST VBS
Grace Baptist Church will host “Big Fish Bay” vacation Bible school July 12 to 16 at 6 p.m. daily. Vacation Bible school is open to all ages from primary-school children through adults. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For more information, contact Pastor Wayne Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.
NOTICES
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE CHANGES
Orange Church of the Nazarene announces new times for its community food distribution program. Food distribution at the church will move from Friday mornings to Friday evenings, from 6 to 7 p.m. This is a drive through service where church volunteers distribute food that has been given to the church on the sell-by date by local stores. Those who can use the food are encouraged to visit the church at Nelson Street on Friday evenings. No income requirement is necessary. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The church also is moving its Sunday morning worship time to 10 a.m., beginning Sunday, June 6. Services are held in-person and available online on the Orange Church of the Nazarene YouTube Channel.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.