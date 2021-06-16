Church bulletins for June 17, 2021

Orange Church of the Nazarene announces new times for its community food distribution program. Food distribution at the church will move from Friday mornings to Friday evenings, from 6 to 7 p.m. This is a drive through service where church volunteers distribute food that has been given to the church on the sell-by date by local stores. Those who can use the food are encouraged to visit the church at Nelson Street on Friday evenings. No income requirement is necessary. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The church also is moving its Sunday morning worship time to 10 a.m., beginning Sunday, June 6. Services are held in-person and available online on the Orange Church of the Nazarene YouTube Channel.