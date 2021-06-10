Church bulletins for June 10, 2021

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Session is planned to be held in-person in a half-day session Wednesday, June 16. Registration begins at 8:30, with the call to order at 9 a.m. The session, which will be held at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, should end around noon. All Annual fees, including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome. For more information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, at (540) 987-3340.

Orange Church of the Nazarene announces new times for its community food distribution program. Food distribution at the church will move from Friday mornings to Friday evenings, from 6 to 7 p.m. This is a drive through service where church volunteers distribute food that has been given to the church on the sell-by date by local stores. Those who can use the food are encouraged to visit the church at Nelson Street on Friday evenings. No income requirement is necessary. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The church also is moving its Sunday morning worship time to 10 a.m., beginning Sunday, June 6. Services are held in-person and available online on the Orange Church of the Nazarene YouTube Channel.