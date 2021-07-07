Church bulletins for July 8, 2021

JULY 12-16

GRACE BAPTIST VBS

Grace Baptist Church will host “Big Fish Bay” vacation Bible school July 12 to 16 at 6 p.m. daily. Vacation Bible school is open to all ages from primary-school children through adults. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For more information, contact Pastor Wayne Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.

July 30 - 31

ICE CREAM IN THE PARK

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will offer its “Ice cream in the park” event Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by for free ice cream, live music, hover ball archery, cornhole and more fun. Shady Grove Baptist Church Pastor Joseph Moore will be the featured speaker Friday at 6:15 p.m. and Abundant Life Pastor Dwane Pugh will be the guest speaker Saturday. Visit ALCF-Orange.com or ALCF Orange on Facebook for more information.

NOTICES

BOOK OF JAMES BIBLE STUDY