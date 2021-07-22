Church bulletins for July 22, 2021

JULY 24

SHADY GROVE FRIENDS AND FAMILY WEEKEND

All are invited to join Shady Grove Baptist Church for Family and Friends Weekend, beginning Saturday, July 24, at 3 p.m. with a cookout and family games. The weekend continues Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for worship inside the church. This will be our first service inside the church since COVID-19.The church is located at 21024 Piney Woods Road off of Monrovia Road.

ABC HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL

Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will host an outdoor song service Saturday, July 24 at 5 p.m. with guest singers James Shelton and The New Sensations. Bring a lawn chair; food and drinks available. A free will offering will be collected. A homecoming service will be held at noon July 25 with guest preacher the Rev. Reese Washington of Shiloh Baptist Church, Brandy. Lunch will follow the service. Revival services will be held July 27 and July 29 at 7:15 p.m. The guest speaker July 27 will be Bishop Michael Jackson of Emmanuel Christian Center, Ruckersville, and the July 29 guest preacher will be the Rev. Harrison Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church, Stanardsville.

JULY 30 - 31

ICE CREAM IN THE PARK