Church bulletins for July 15, 2021

JULY 12-16

GRACE BAPTIST VBS

Grace Baptist Church will host “Big Fish Bay” vacation Bible school July 12 to 16 at 6 p.m. daily. Vacation Bible school is open to all ages from primary-school children through adults. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For more information, contact Pastor Wayne Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.

JULY 24

ABC HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL

Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will host an outdoor song service Saturday, July 24 at 5 p.m. with guest singers James Shelton and The New Sensations. Bring a lawn chair; food and drinks available. A free will offering will be collected. A homecoming service will be held at noon July 25 with guest preacher the Rev. Reese Washington of Shiloh Baptist Church, Brandy. Lunch will follow the service. Revival services will be held July 27 and July 29 at 7:15 p.m. The guest speaker July 27 will be Bishop Michael Jackson of Emmanuel Christian Center, Ruckersville, and the July 29 guest preacher will be the Rev. Harrison Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church, Stanardsville.

July 30 - 31

ICE CREAM IN THE PARK