Church bulletins for July 15, 2021

JULY 12-16
GRACE BAPTIST VBS
Grace Baptist Church will host “Big Fish Bay” vacation Bible school July 12 to 16 at 6 p.m. daily. Vacation Bible school is open to all ages from primary-school children through adults. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For more information, contact Pastor Wayne Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.
JULY 24
ABC HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will host an outdoor song service Saturday, July 24 at 5 p.m. with guest singers James Shelton and The New Sensations. Bring a lawn chair; food and drinks available. A free will offering will be collected. A homecoming service will be held at noon July 25 with guest preacher the Rev. Reese Washington of Shiloh Baptist Church, Brandy. Lunch will follow the service. Revival services will be held July 27 and July 29 at 7:15 p.m. The guest speaker July 27 will be Bishop Michael Jackson of Emmanuel Christian Center, Ruckersville, and the July 29 guest preacher will be the Rev. Harrison Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church, Stanardsville.
July 30 - 31
ICE CREAM IN THE PARK
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will offer its “Ice cream in the park” event Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by for free ice cream, live music, hover ball archery, cornhole and more fun. Shady Grove Baptist Church Pastor Joseph Moore will be the featured speaker Friday at 6:15 p.m. and Abundant Life Pastor Dwane Pugh will be the guest speaker Saturday. Visit ALCF-Orange.com or ALCF Orange on Facebook for more information.
NOTICES
BOOK OF JAMES BIBLE STUDY
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a Bible study on the New Testament letter of James on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. A group discussion is preceded by video teaching sessions featuring Matt Chandler. There is no cost to participate. This Bible study meets every Wednesday from now through Aug. 11. Each session lasts one hour. Call 672-4654 for more information.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH IN-PERSON SERVICES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with the following best practices: providing hand sanitizer stations, keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, and not passing offering plates or bulletins to limit physical contact. Call 672-4654 for more information.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orangenews.com.