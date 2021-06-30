Church bulletins for July 1, 2021

JULY 1-2

BLOOD DRIVE AT OPC

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment. Locally, Orange Presbyterian Church is holding a blood drive Thursday, July 1, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday, July 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 162 West Main Street, Orange. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

JULY 7

HANDBELL RINGERS WANTED

A group of handbell ringers is looking to start a community handbell choir in Orange County and holding an organizational meeting and rehearsal Wedneday, July 7, at 6:15 p.m. in the Orange Presbyterian Church music room. All those interested are invited to attend. At least 12 participants (with some handbell experience) are needed. For more information, contact Al Packard at 672-3322.

JULY 11

MARTINS AT ZION BAPTIST