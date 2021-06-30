Church bulletins for July 1, 2021

JULY 1-2
BLOOD DRIVE AT OPC
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment. Locally, Orange Presbyterian Church is holding a blood drive Thursday, July 1, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday, July 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 162 West Main Street, Orange. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
JULY 7
HANDBELL RINGERS WANTED
A group of handbell ringers is looking to start a community handbell choir in Orange County and holding an organizational meeting and rehearsal Wedneday, July 7, at 6:15 p.m. in the Orange Presbyterian Church music room. All those interested are invited to attend. At least 12 participants (with some handbell experience) are needed. For more information, contact Al Packard at 672-3322.
JULY 11
MARTINS AT ZION BAPTIST
Popular multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artist, The Martins will be featured at Zion Baptist Church in Orange during the July 11, 6:30 p.m. musical service. The church is located at 15316 Old Gordonsville Road. For more information, call the church at 672-3382.
JULY 11-15
ORANGE BAPTIST VBS
Embark on an epic quest through hidden ruins, ancient caves, and dense jungles to “Discover Treasure” at Vacation Bible School with Orange Baptist Church, July 11 to 15. The outdoor VBS will be held at the church property at 730 James Madison Highway, from 6 to 8:15 p.m. for rising Kindergarten through fifth-grade students. To register, visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/e1b9a3.
JULY 12-16
GRACE BAPTIST VBS
Grace Baptist Church will host “Big Fish Bay” vacation Bible school July 12 to 16 at 6 p.m. daily. Vacation Bible school is open to all ages from primary-school children through adults. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For more information, contact Pastor Wayne Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
