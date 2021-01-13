Church bulletins for Jan. 14, 2021

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, invites the community to a prayer gathering Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. The 30-minute prayer service will be followed by the ringing of the church bell at 5:30 p.m. This service is in conjunction with a pre-inaugural memorial service taking place at the same time in Washington D.C., to remember and honor lives lost to COVID-19. Cities and towns around the country have been invited by the inaugural committee of President-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to join in the memorial by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells. All are invited to join Mount Pisgah for prayer on Jan. 19. However, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced, which means that space is limited. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners. The Rev. Walter Bryant is pastor. Phone or text (540) 406-0109 with any questions.