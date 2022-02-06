Church bulletins for Feb. 3, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

Feb. 3, 17

OAG FREE COMMUNITY DINNER

Orange Assembly of God, at 12386 James Madison Highway, Orange, will hold an Orange Eats! free community dinner Thursday, Feb. 3, and Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. All are invited.

Feb. 19

COLG PROGRAM

Church of the Living God is sponsoring a one-day event Saturday, Feb. 19 at its location at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. The program, “The Fathers Love (It’s Time For A Heart Check)” will be hosted by Debra Yarde and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected. Masks will be required. For more information, contact Yarde at (434) 305-9641.

March 12

UPWARD SOCCER REGISTRATION

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is now accepting registration for the upcoming Upward Soccer program in Orange. This program will run March 12 through May 22 for ages 4 through adult. For more information, visit the Abundant Life website at ALCF-Orange.com and click on the soccer link, call (540) 672-9867, or email ALCF@Comcast.net.

NOTICES

LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST SERVICES

Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Radiant, will have service on the first, second, third and fourth Sunday of each month starting Jan. 2, 2022. Pastor Linwood F. Smith Sr. and Locust Grove Baptist Church invites all to worship with them. Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11 a.m.

ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY

Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.

FOOD PANTRY

New Hope Baptist Church, Locust Grove, offers a food pantry the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 32250 Old Plank Road.

AL-ANON MEETING

If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.

HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS

Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.