Church bulletins for Feb. 24, 2022

FEB. 27

UPWARD SOCCER REGISTRATION

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is now accepting registration for the upcoming Upward Soccer program in Orange. This program will run March 12 through May 22 for ages 4 through adult. Evaluation and practice to determine teams will continue Sunday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the old OCHS gym (go around the back of high school and up the stairs). For more information, visit the Abundant Life website at ALCF-Orange.com and click on the soccer link, call (540) 672-9867, or email ALCF@Comcast.net.

March 2

MCC ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE

Macedonia Christian Church will hold an Ash Wednesday service March 2, beginning at 12:15 p.m. The church is located at 24077 Lahore Road, Orange. For more information, call (203) 600-9874 or email paulfritts345@gmail.com.

March 26

COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having its fourth annual community prayer breakfast Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Speakers include: Minster Valencia Campbell of Strong Tower Church in Fredericksburg, Minster Tammy Smith of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, Evangelist Donshea Walker of House of Refuge Outreach Ministry and Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Brightwood , Soloist Davonte Raven of House of God in Gordonsville, with master of ceremonies Aliese Veeney of The Move Church in Culpeper. The church is located at 28082 Raccoon Ford Road, Culpeper.

April 17

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Easter sunrise service at Somerset Plantation (8321 Somerset Plantation Road) beginning at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, April 17. Breakfast will follow at the church (13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike). Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Easter worship service at 11 a.m. All welcome

Notices

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

Have you experienced the joy of leading Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) in your church? Consider multiplying your impact on children across the globe by sharing your experience and encouraging others. Consider becoming a part of the Operation Christmas Child team. Please email: northcentralvaocc@gmail.com for more information.