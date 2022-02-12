Church bulletins for Feb. 19, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

FEB. 17

OAG FREE COMMUNITY DINNER

Orange Assembly of God, at 12386 James Madison Highway, Orange, will hold an Orange Eats! free community dinner Thursday, Feb. 3, and Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. All are invited.

FEB. 19

COLG PROGRAM

Church of the Living God is sponsoring a one-day event Saturday, Feb. 19 at its location at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. The program, “The Fathers Love (It’s Time For A Heart Check)” will be hosted by Debra Yarde and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected. Masks will be required. For more information, contact Yarde at (434) 305-9641.

MARCH 12

UPWARD SOCCER REGISTRATION

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is now accepting registration for the upcoming Upward Soccer program in Orange. This program will run March 12 through May 22 for ages 4 through adult. For more information, visit the Abundant Life website at ALCF-Orange.com and click on the soccer link, call (540) 672-9867, or email ALCF@Comcast.net.