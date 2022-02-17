Church bulletins for Feb. 17, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

FEB. 17

OAG FREE COMMUNITY DINNER

Orange Assembly of God, at 12386 James Madison Highway, Orange, will hold an Orange Eats! free community dinner Thursday, Feb. 3, and Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. All are invited.

FEB. 19

COLG PROGRAM

Church of the Living God is sponsoring a one-day event Saturday, Feb. 19 at its location at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. The program, “The Fathers Love (It’s Time For A Heart Check)” will be hosted by Debra Yarde and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected. Masks will be required. For more information, contact Yarde at (434) 305-9641.

FEB. 20, 27

UPWARD SOCCER REGISTRATION

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is now accepting registration for the upcoming Upward Soccer program in Orange. This program will run March 12 through May 22 for ages 4 through adult. Evaluation and practice to determine teams will start Sunday, Feb. 20 and continue Sunday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the old OCHS gym (go around the back of high school and up the stairs). For more information, visit the Abundant Life website at ALCF-Orange.com and click on the soccer link, call (540) 672-9867, or email ALCF@Comcast.net.

March 26

COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having its fourth annual community prayer breakfast Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Speakers include: Minster Valencia Campbell of Strong Tower Church in Fredericksburg, Minster Tammy Smith of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, Evangelist Donshea Walker of House of Refuge Outreach Ministry and Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Brightwood , Soloist Davonte Raven of House of God in Gordonsville, with master of ceremonies Aliese Veeney of The Move Church in Culpeper. The church is located at 28082 Raccoon Ford Road, Culpeper.

Notices

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

Have you experienced the joy of leading Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) in your church? Consider multiplying your impact on children across the globe by sharing your experience and encouraging others. Consider becoming a part of the Operation Christmas Child team. Please email: northcentralvaocc@gmail.com for more information.