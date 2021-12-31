Church bulletins for Dec. 30, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

DEC. 31

LGBC WATCH NIGHT SERVICE

Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant is having a Watch Night Service Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Pastor Walter Bryant of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will provide the message. Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood F. Smith Sr. and the church family welcome everyone to attend this service.

MPBC WATCH NIGHT SERVICE

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in True Blue will be having Watch Night Service Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10:30 p.m, with Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Rapidan and House of Refuge Outreach Ministries from Madison. So come out and worship with us.

Jan. 2

Oak Chapel Christmastime Worship Service