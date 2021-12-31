Church bulletins for Dec. 30, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
DEC. 31
LGBC WATCH NIGHT SERVICE
Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant is having a Watch Night Service Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Pastor Walter Bryant of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will provide the message. Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood F. Smith Sr. and the church family welcome everyone to attend this service.
MPBC WATCH NIGHT SERVICE
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in True Blue will be having Watch Night Service Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10:30 p.m, with Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Rapidan and House of Refuge Outreach Ministries from Madison. So come out and worship with us.
Jan. 2
Oak Chapel Christmastime Worship Service
The Twelfth Day of Christmas/Epiphany Sunday worship service Jan. 2 at Oak Chapel Baptist Church marks the final opportunity of the season to enjoy the Christmastime decorations, including season greenery and the Christmas tree, in addition to singing Christmastime carols and a message on the visit of the wise men to the Christ child based on Matthew 2:1-11. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Oak Chapel is located at 11415 Montford Road, Orange.
Beginning Jan. 2
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST SERVICES
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Radiant, will have service on the first, second, third and fourth Sunday of each month starting Jan. 2, 2022. Pastor Linwood F. Smith Sr. and Locust Grove Baptist Church invites all to worship with them. Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11 a.m.