Church bulletins for Dec. 3, 2020

Orange Church of the Nazarene announces its holiday season programs, services and activities. Sundays through Dec. 20, the church at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange, will hold Advent season services. Friday, Dec. 4, Judy Thurber White will present a Griefshare program for those struggling during the holidays.Sunday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 12, the church will hold a clothing and toy exchange. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 11. Call or text (434) 466-4011 to reserve a time to visit. Sunday, Dec. 6, the church has reserved 25 spots to attend the Bethlehem walk at Salem Baptist Church in Manakin-Sabot. Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Call (540) 406-4065 to reserve a spot. Wednesday, Dec. 23, church members will travel through the neighborhood Christmas caroling. Those who would like to participate should meet at the church at 6 p.m. Two Christmas Eve services will be held Thursday, Dec. 24. A family friendly worship service will be held at 5 p.m. and a traditional candlelight service at 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, the church will hold a service of carols and lesson. Call (540) 406-4065 for more information on these and other church programs.