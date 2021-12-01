Church bulletins for Dec. 2, 2021

NOTICES

FOOD PANTRY

New Hope Baptist Church, Locust Grove, offers a food pantry the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 32250 Old Plank Road.

HELP FEED MY SHEEP

Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.

ORDAINED MINISTERS NEEDED

Union Baptist Church, located at 312 Cobb Street, Gordonsville, will begin holding in-person worship services on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is seeking ordained ministers to lead worship services for the months of October through December. The position may be extended as needed. Those interested should call (540) 832-5293 or email info@unionbaptistchurch312.org.

ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY