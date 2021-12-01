Church bulletins for Dec. 2, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
DEC. 3 - 4
CLOTHING AND TOY EXCHANGE
The Orange Church of the Nazarene will be accepting donations of lightly used clothing through December 3 for its annual holiday clothing and toy exchange. The actual exchange will be held Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take the time to clean out your closets and toy rooms in preparation for Christmas Gift Giving and then come and pick out items for your gift giving needs. Contact PastorPam@orangevanaz.org or (540) 406-4065 with any questions.
DEC. 4
OBC CRAFT BAZAAR
Orange Baptist Church will hold a craft bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Craft items include food, bows, knitted items, stepping stones, jewelry, ornaments, candles, nail polish and more. Buyers should bring cash or check for payment.
DEC. 5
HANGING OF THE GREEN AND DESSERT SOCIAL
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will celebrate the hanging of the green and enjoy a dessert social Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. with a service to prepare the church and for the Christmas season. The church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville. Call (540) 854-7527 for more information.
DEC. 11 – 12
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE
Orange Baptist Church announces the return of its popular Singing Christmas Tree holiday program Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. This year marks the 37th annual event. The program, titled “O Holy Night,” will be performed at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The church is located at 123 West Main Street, Orange. The program is free, but donations are accepted. All audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
DEC. 12
MT. PISGAH HOLIDAY JAM
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, in True Blue, will hold its morning service Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:30 a.m., followed by dinner and a 2:30 p.m. “Holiday Jam” musical program. There will be performances by: The Kingdom Worshippers, The Rev. Jeremy Walker Praise Team, Deacon Randolph Tibbs, Sister Bridgett Beckles and The Ellerbe Brothers. All proceeds will go toward the church’s improvement fund.
THROUGH DEC. 19
ADVENT SUNDAYS
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will celebrate four Sundays of advent through Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. each week. The church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville. Call (540) 854-7527 for more information.
ADVENT SERVICES AT OAK CHAPEL
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is decorated with fresh holly, magnolia branches, and white pine along a Christmas tree and advent wreath. Come and enjoy the season with the singing of carols and Advent-themed messages every Sunday at 11 a.m. from now through Christmas Eve.
DEC. 19, 24
NEW HOPE CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS
New Hope Baptist Church, Locust Grove, will hold its Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., and Christmas Eve candlelight service Friday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
DEC. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight, carol and communion service Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. The church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville. Call (540) 854-7527 for more information.
ST. THOMAS CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
St. Thomas Episcopal Church will hold an outdoor, candlelight Christmas service, on Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. There will be the singing of Christmas carols, the lighting of provided hand-candles and the opportunity to say the names of loved ones who are not present, a reading of the birth of Jesus, as well as Christmas prayers and blessings. The service is open to all ages. The church is located at 119 Caroline St. with parking in the rear. Call (540) 672-3761 for more information. For the safety and love of others all participants are asked to wear masks.
NOTICES
FOOD PANTRY
New Hope Baptist Church, Locust Grove, offers a food pantry the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 32250 Old Plank Road.
HELP FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.
ORDAINED MINISTERS NEEDED
Union Baptist Church, located at 312 Cobb Street, Gordonsville, will begin holding in-person worship services on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is seeking ordained ministers to lead worship services for the months of October through December. The position may be extended as needed. Those interested should call (540) 832-5293 or email info@unionbaptistchurch312.org.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.