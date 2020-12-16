Church bulletins for Dec. 17, 2020

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the community to participate in a second turkey drive for needy families this holiday season. Churches, businesses, and individuals are invited to donate turkeys and hams or contribute monetarily to support the effort. Checks can be sent to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737 (Notes line: “Christmas Giveaway”). Contributions will be taken through Dec. 16, and donated turkeys or hams can be dropped off at the center no later than Friday, Dec. 18, by 6 p.m. Turkeys and hams will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 19, at the center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. For more information, contact Nan Butler Roberts at 661-2013 or Charlotte Johnson at (540) 987-3340. Email wayland_blueridge@usa.com.