Church bulletins for Dec. 16, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.
THROUGH DEC. 18
WBRBA CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association invites the community to participate in its second Christmas giveaway for needy families this holiday season through Dec. 18. WBRBA is encouraging churches, businesses, and individuals to donate turkeys, hams, and gift cards for families in need. Monetary donations will be accepted as well. (Please send checks or money orders to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., P.O. Box 1037, Orange, VA 22960; and include “Christmas Giveaway” in the notes line.) The deadline for contributions is Friday, Dec. 17. Turkeys, hams and gift cards will be distributed, while supplies last, at the WBRBA Center at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information or to drop off donations, contact Women’s Auxiliary President Angela Brooks at (540) 854-7442; vice president Janice Kilby at (540) 636-4098, board member Charlotte Johnson at (540) 987-3340 or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
DEC. 19
APPRECIATION SERVICE
Mount Olive Baptist Church will hold an appreciation service for Deacon Beasley, Deacon Edward Scott, Deaconess Barbara Scott and Deaconess Joan Scott Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. The service will be led by the Rev. Smiling of Clevers Oak Baptist Church, Goldvein. There will be no meal between the morning and appreciation service. All are invited, but are asked to wear a mask and bring proof of vaccination.
THROUGH DEC. 19
ADVENT SUNDAYS
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will celebrate four Sundays of advent through Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. each week. The church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville. Call (540) 854-7527 for more information.
ADVENT SERVICES AT OAK CHAPEL
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is decorated with fresh holly, magnolia branches, and white pine along with a Christmas tree and advent wreath. Come and enjoy the season with the singing of carols and Advent-themed messages every Sunday at 11 a.m. from now through Christmas Eve.
DEC. 19, 24
NEW HOPE CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS
New Hope Baptist Church, Locust Grove, will hold its Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., and Christmas Eve candlelight service Friday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 22
Oak Chapel Christmas Fellowship
Drop-in to Oak Chapel Baptist Church (at 11415 Montford Road, Orange) anytime Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., for: carol singing, appetizers, a Christmas cookie swap, board games, card games, Christmas music and a visit from St. Nicholas.
Dec. 22, 24
CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS
Orange Church of the Nazarene announces its holiday season programs, services and activities. On Wednesday, December 22, church members will walk the neighborhood Christmas caroling. All are welcome to join the fun. To participate, meet at the church at 6 p.m. Two Christmas Eve services are planned for Friday, Dec. 24: A family-friendly worship service will be held at 5 p.m. and a traditional candlelight service at 11 p.m. For more information, call (540) 406-4065, email to info@orangevanaz.org or visit the church webpage at orangevanaz.org.
DEC. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight, carol and communion service Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. The church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville. Call (540) 854-7527 for more information.
ST. THOMAS CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
St. Thomas Episcopal Church will hold an outdoor, candlelight Christmas service, on Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. There will be the singing of Christmas carols, the lighting of provided hand-candles and the opportunity to say the names of loved ones who are not present, a reading of the birth of Jesus, as well as Christmas prayers and blessings. The service is open to all ages. The church is located at 119 Caroline St. with parking in the rear. Call (540) 672-3761 for more information. For the safety and love of others all participants are asked to wear masks.
BUHM CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, on Village Road in Unionville, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service followed by light fare and fellowship at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24.
Dec. 31
LGBC WATCH NIGHT SERVICE
Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant is having a Watch Night Service Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Pastor Walter Bryant of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will provide the message. Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood F. Smith Sr. and the church family welcome everyone to attend this service.
NOTICES
FOOD PANTRY
New Hope Baptist Church, Locust Grove, offers a food pantry the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 32250 Old Plank Road.
ORDAINED MINISTERS NEEDED
Union Baptist Church, located at 312 Cobb Street, Gordonsville, will begin holding in-person worship services on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is seeking ordained ministers to lead worship services for the months of October through December. The position may be extended as needed. Those interested should call (540) 832-5293 or email info@unionbaptistchurch312.org.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.